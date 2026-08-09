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Sonu Nigam turns surgery into an impromptu musical moment

Singer performs a Rafi classic for doctors and medical team while on the operating table

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi classic 'Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge' during surgery.
Sonu Nigam sings Mohammed Rafi classic 'Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge' during surgery.
Instagram/sonunigamofficial

Indian singer Sonu Nigam turned an unusual moment in the operating theatre into an impromptu musical performance, singing a Mohammed Rafi classic while undergoing surgery.

Nigam shared a video on Instagram showing him on the operating table as he sang Rafi’s 1949 hit Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge from the film Dulari. He dedicated the performance to his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team treating him.

“An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain... the joy of music!” Nigam wrote alongside the video.

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The clip quickly drew attention on social media, with fans and fellow members of the music and film industries wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

Nigam has not revealed why he needed surgery. However, in June, he spoke publicly about a painful nerve-related condition that had been affecting him and said he was undergoing treatment.

At the time, the singer said doctors had carried out several MRI and CT scans and that he had been taking medication for days. He also showed a patch near his neck and explained that the condition had left his throat feeling heavy.

“My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines,” he said in a video shared on social media.

Nigam also described physiotherapy as painful and said he had been taking painkillers during his recovery.

The singer has yet to provide further details about his latest surgery or his current condition.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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