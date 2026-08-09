“An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain... the joy of music!” Nigam wrote alongside the video.

Nigam shared a video on Instagram showing him on the operating table as he sang Rafi’s 1949 hit Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge from the film Dulari. He dedicated the performance to his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team treating him.

“My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines,” he said in a video shared on social media.

At the time, the singer said doctors had carried out several MRI and CT scans and that he had been taking medication for days. He also showed a patch near his neck and explained that the condition had left his throat feeling heavy.

Nigam has not revealed why he needed surgery. However, in June, he spoke publicly about a painful nerve-related condition that had been affecting him and said he was undergoing treatment.

The singer has yet to provide further details about his latest surgery or his current condition.

Nigam also described physiotherapy as painful and said he had been taking painkillers during his recovery.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.