Before the funeral, thousands gathered at the Maharaja’s College Grounds
The voice that defined generations of Indian cinema fell silent, but S Janaki’s music will continue to echo, her family said as the legendary playback singer was laid to rest in Mysuru on Sunday.
Janaki’s final rites were performed with full state honours at her family farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi on H.D. Kote Road, fulfilling her own wish that her last journey take place in Mysuru. The 88-year-old singer died on Saturday, July 11, after suffering multiple cardiac arrests while receiving treatment at Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru.
Before the funeral, thousands gathered at the Maharaja’s College Grounds, where Janaki’s mortal remains were kept from Sunday morning. Fans, members of the film and music fraternity, and political leaders arrived to pay their respects before the last rites were conducted at 5 pm.
Speaking to reporters at the funeral, as quoted by Indian Express, Janaki’s granddaughter Apsara described her grandmother’s death as a loss that went beyond the family.
“This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world,” she said, remembering Janaki’s extraordinary ability to bring emotion into every song. “She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that.”
Apsara said Janaki’s artistry was impossible to replicate, describing the veteran singer as someone who occupied a place of her own in the world of music.
“My grandmother was one of a kind; anybody who knew her will not tell you otherwise. She was very special to the world; she was a remarkable talent,” she said.
However, beyond the celebrated singer who recorded thousands of songs, Apsara said she would cherish Janaki’s role within the family.
“I will remember her as my grandmother, kind, so generous, and full of love and laughter,” she said.
Recalling the personal lessons she learnt from Janaki, Apsara said her grandmother’s influence extended far beyond her achievements as an artist.
“I’m very honoured to have been her granddaughter in this lifetime. I have learned so many things from her. Not just as a celebrity, but first and foremost, she was my grandmother,” she said.
She also highlighted Janaki’s compassion for animals, describing it as one of the many qualities she admired in her.
For Apsara, Janaki’s departure is not an ending but a continuation through the music she left behind.
“She will be greatly missed, but forever, she will live on through her music. We only have that now. We’re always together. There is no goodbye,” she said.
Janaki’s death prompted tributes from across India’s political and entertainment circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her death as “an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture,” while praising how her songs “gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace and versatility.”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid tribute to the singer’s contribution to Indian music, noting that her thousands of songs across several languages had left a lasting legacy. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu remembered Janaki as “a daughter of Telugu soil” who created “an unparalleled musical legacy.”