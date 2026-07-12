Trisha's emotional tribute brings S Janaki's deleted 96 cameo back into the spotlight: 'One of the greatest honours of my life'

Trisha posted the pictures on Instagram, writing, "Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I'll cherish forever." She went on to thank the singer for "your hugs, your kindness, your laughter," adding that Janaki had a way of reminding her "that the greatest artists are the humblest souls." The photos show Trisha, still in her character's trademark yellow kurta and blue scarf, hugging Janaki on set.