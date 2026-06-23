Trisha’s heartfelt post quells fan rumours, renews focus on her bond with Vijay
After a day of social media chatter and fan speculation, actor Trisha Krishnan has finally wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay on his 52nd birthday — and her message has quickly gone viral online.
Trisha shared a candid photograph featuring the two stars. In the image, Vijay is seen smiling beside a large pink-and-white birthday cake decorated with flowers, while Trisha looks on from across the table.
A second cake with a lit candle and a spread of desserts adds to the celebratory mood.
Posting the image on Instagram, she wrote:
“To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿”
The post instantly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes and reactions.
The birthday wish came after fans noticed that Trisha had not posted for Vijay on June 22 this year, unlike previous years when she consistently marked the occasion with personal messages and unseen photographs shared on Instagram.
Her annual birthday posts had, over time, become something of a social media tradition, often drawing widespread attention and sparking online conversations among fans.
In 2025, she shared a candid Instagram photo of Vijay with a pet dog, captioned: “Happy Birthday bestest.”
In 2024, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor, writing: “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm.”
In 2023, she went with a snowy backdrop image, simply captioning it “HBD.”
This year’s absence of a post triggered speculation online, including unverified claims about Instagram unfollows, which circulated widely across social media platforms.
With her latest birthday message, Trisha has effectively put much of the online chatter to rest. Her warm note and personal photo have shifted focus back to the long-standing friendship between the two stars.
The duo, who have shared screen space in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo, remain one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings, with a fanbase that continues to track their every public interaction.
Over the years, Vijay and Trisha’s equation has often drawn attention both on and off screen. Their appearances at public events and recurring collaborations have fuelled ongoing discussion among fans, particularly on social media.
Despite frequent speculation, neither actor has publicly addressed rumours surrounding their personal relationship, maintaining silence while continuing their professional commitments.
For now, Trisha’s latest birthday post has brought the focus back to celebration — and a friendship that continues to remain in the spotlight.