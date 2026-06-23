GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Trisha’s viral birthday wish for Vijay: Why her message to the Tamil Nadu CM is trending amid rumours

Trisha’s heartfelt post quells fan rumours, renews focus on her bond with Vijay

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
After online speculation, Trisha’s birthday message restores calm among Vijay fans
After online speculation, Trisha’s birthday message restores calm among Vijay fans

After a day of social media chatter and fan speculation, actor Trisha Krishnan has finally wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay on his 52nd birthday — and her message has quickly gone viral online.

“To the person who makes it all worth it”

Trisha shared a candid photograph featuring the two stars. In the image, Vijay is seen smiling beside a large pink-and-white birthday cake decorated with flowers, while Trisha looks on from across the table.

A second cake with a lit candle and a spread of desserts adds to the celebratory mood.

Posting the image on Instagram, she wrote:
“To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿”

The post instantly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes and reactions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Why fans were speculating

The birthday wish came after fans noticed that Trisha had not posted for Vijay on June 22 this year, unlike previous years when she consistently marked the occasion with personal messages and unseen photographs shared on Instagram.

Her annual birthday posts had, over time, become something of a social media tradition, often drawing widespread attention and sparking online conversations among fans.

In 2025, she shared a candid Instagram photo of Vijay with a pet dog, captioned: “Happy Birthday bestest.”

In 2024, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor, writing: “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm.”

In 2023, she went with a snowy backdrop image, simply captioning it “HBD.”

This year’s absence of a post triggered speculation online, including unverified claims about Instagram unfollows, which circulated widely across social media platforms.

A post that resets the conversation

With her latest birthday message, Trisha has effectively put much of the online chatter to rest. Her warm note and personal photo have shifted focus back to the long-standing friendship between the two stars.

The duo, who have shared screen space in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo, remain one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings, with a fanbase that continues to track their every public interaction.

Longstanding spotlight on their bond

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha’s equation has often drawn attention both on and off screen. Their appearances at public events and recurring collaborations have fuelled ongoing discussion among fans, particularly on social media.

Despite frequent speculation, neither actor has publicly addressed rumours surrounding their personal relationship, maintaining silence while continuing their professional commitments.

For now, Trisha’s latest birthday post has brought the focus back to celebration — and a friendship that continues to remain in the spotlight.

Related Topics:
Tamil Cinema

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu. (Photo/X@DreamWarriorPictures)

Trisha's Karuppu finally hits cinemas, a day late

2m read
Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu. (Photo/X@DreamWarriorPictures)

Trisha's Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled

2m read
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.

Vijay clears 9 am shows for Trisha's Karuppu

2m read
Actress Trisha Krishnan arrives to attend the oath-taking ceremony of TVK chief Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.

Trisha grabs spotlight at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony

2m read