The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) condemned the statement, arguing that the issue was not political criticism but the use of derogatory language against a woman. TVK leader Americai Narayanan rejected allegations that the arrest amounted to political vendetta, saying Udhayanidhi had been detained for making an objectionable remark about a woman, not for attacking the Chief Minister or the party. He also took a personal swipe at the DMK leader, mocking his name during media interactions.