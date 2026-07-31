The film, which was released on July 23, opened in around 125 to 150 theatres across the state, including more than 75 single-screen cinemas and nearly 50 multiplex screens. However, as demonstrations by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations intensified, exhibitors in several cities decided to halt screenings to avoid any law and order issues.

The Karnataka Film Chamber is expected to discuss the impact of the cancellations on the state's film exhibition sector. There have been no reports of major violence directly linked to the theatres, but exhibitors said the temporary suspension of screenings was intended to ensure the safety of audiences, staff and property while protests continue.

"The bandh will be observed from 6am to 6pm across Karnataka. This protest is for the farmers and for protecting the state's drinking water interests. If water is released to Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka could face a drinking water crisis," he said.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.