The film, which was released on July 23, opened in around 150 theatres across the state
Dubai: Protests over the long-running Cauvery river water-sharing dispute have disrupted screenings of Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, across Karnataka, with several theatres voluntarily suspending shows as a precaution against possible unrest.
The film, which was released on July 23, opened in around 125 to 150 theatres across the state, including more than 75 single-screen cinemas and nearly 50 multiplex screens. However, as demonstrations by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations intensified, exhibitors in several cities decided to halt screenings to avoid any law and order issues.
At Bengaluru's Urvashi Theatre, screenings were suspended following a police advisory. Theatre staff removed posters and cut-outs of the film, while scheduled shows were replaced with the Kannada film Karavali. In Mandya, pro-Kannada activists also removed promotional banners for Jana Nayagan amid the continuing protests.
The demonstrations follow the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to uphold the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations have opposed the move, arguing that Karnataka is facing water shortages and that releasing water could affect the state's agricultural needs.
Veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Friday announced a statewide Karnataka bandh (strike) on August 13, from 6am to 6pm, in protest against the direction to release Cauvery water from Karnataka's reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.
Addressing the media after a meeting of pro-Kannada organisations and other prominent leaders in Bengaluru, Vatal Nagaraj said the bandh would be observed across the state, from Belagavi to Karwar and from Mangaluru to Kolar. He appealed to citizens to support the shutdown.
"The bandh will be observed from 6am to 6pm across Karnataka. This protest is for the farmers and for protecting the state's drinking water interests. If water is released to Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka could face a drinking water crisis," he said.
Vatal Nagaraj also claimed that a wide range of organisations, including farmer groups, student bodies, labour unions, women's organisations and government employees' associations, had extended support to the bandh.
Meanwhile, leaders in Tamil Nadu have urged authorities to implement the CWMA's directive in full.
The Karnataka Film Chamber is expected to discuss the impact of the cancellations on the state's film exhibition sector. There have been no reports of major violence directly linked to the theatres, but exhibitors said the temporary suspension of screenings was intended to ensure the safety of audiences, staff and property while protests continue.
With inputs from Agencies