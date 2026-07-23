Jana Nayagan box office Day 1: Vijay’s farewell film opens to packed houses, targets Rs800 million worldwide debut

After months of anticipation, the film has finally arrived, and its opening-day performance is being closely watched. More than just another release, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he transitions into full-time politics, making its box office journey one of the year's biggest entertainment stories.

As the first-day collections continue to pour in from India and overseas, all eyes are on whether Jana Nayagan can transform its extraordinary opening-day buzz into yet another milestone at the global box office—and give Vijay the cinematic send-off his fans have long hoped for.

Whether or not it ultimately rewrites box office records, the film's opening has already underscored the actor's enduring popularity and the emotional bond he shares with audiences. Every collection milestone over the coming days will be viewed as part of a historic farewell for one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars.

Trade experts believe positive word of mouth, repeat viewership and strong support from family audiences will be crucial in helping the film maintain momentum beyond its opening weekend. As with most event films, a significant portion of its lifetime earnings is expected to come during the first few days of release, making weekday collections and the second weekend key indicators of its long-term success.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.