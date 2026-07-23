Jana Nayagan box office Day 1: Vijay’s farewell film opens to packed houses, targets Rs800 million worldwide debut

Vijay’s swansong storms theatres as trade eyes Rs800 million global opening
Dubai: Thalapathy Vijay's swansong, Jana Nayagan, has hit cinemas with the kind of fanfare reserved for the biggest stars. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama opened to packed theatres across Tamil Nadu and key overseas markets on Thursday, with fans celebrating the release with fireworks, drum performances and sold-out shows.
After months of anticipation, the film has finally arrived, and its opening-day performance is being closely watched. More than just another release, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he transitions into full-time politics, making its box office journey one of the year's biggest entertainment stories.
According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs11.37 crore (Rs113.7 million) India net from its morning shows across 4,616 screenings. The film's India gross currently stands at approximately Rs13.42 crore (Rs134.2 million), with evening and night shows expected to significantly boost the day's total.
Tamil Nadu continues to dominate the collections, contributing around Rs10.70 crore (Rs107 million) so far. The Telugu version has collected approximately Rs45 lakh (Rs4.5 million), while the Hindi version has added around Rs22 lakh (Rs2.2 million) in early estimates.
The film had already generated substantial pre-release buzz, clocking Rs15.09 crore (Rs150.9 million) in advance gross bookings. Trade analysts expect the worldwide opening-day collection to approach Rs80 crore (Rs800 million), although the final tally is likely to remain below the opening-day records of Vijay's previous blockbusters, Leo and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
While the opening numbers reflect Vijay's immense drawing power, the coming days will determine whether Jana Nayagan has the staying power to emerge as one of the year's biggest hits.
Trade experts believe positive word of mouth, repeat viewership and strong support from family audiences will be crucial in helping the film maintain momentum beyond its opening weekend. As with most event films, a significant portion of its lifetime earnings is expected to come during the first few days of release, making weekday collections and the second weekend key indicators of its long-term success.
For millions of fans, Jana Nayagan represents more than just another blockbuster. It marks the end of Vijay's remarkable journey as a leading man before he turns his attention to his political career.
Whether or not it ultimately rewrites box office records, the film's opening has already underscored the actor's enduring popularity and the emotional bond he shares with audiences. Every collection milestone over the coming days will be viewed as part of a historic farewell for one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain in pivotal roles. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.
As the first-day collections continue to pour in from India and overseas, all eyes are on whether Jana Nayagan can transform its extraordinary opening-day buzz into yet another milestone at the global box office—and give Vijay the cinematic send-off his fans have long hoped for.