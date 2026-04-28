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Jana Nayagan likely to hit Indian screens on May 8 amid leak row and censor delays as Vijay’s farewell film faces turbulent release

Full HD leak raises piracy fears as Vijay’s final film eyes UAE debut

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'

Dubai: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated final film Jana Nayagan is likely to release in Indian cinemas on May 8, 2026, but the road to the big screen has been anything but smooth. The UAE release dates are yet to be confirmed.

The film has been battling controversies since late 2025, first running into censor-related delays that reportedly pushed back its release plans.

Just as things seemed back on track, the situation escalated with a full HD version of the film leaking online days before its theatrical debut, a blow that could dent early box office momentum.

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The leak has sparked fresh conversations in the industry around piracy and security lapses, especially for tentpole films carrying massive financial expectations.

For a film positioned as Vijay’s farewell, the stakes are even higher, with distributors banking heavily on record-breaking footfalls.

Yet, if there’s one constant in this storm, it’s Vijay’s fan frenzy. His final outing factor is expected to override negative chatter, with fans likely to turn up in large numbers during the opening weekend regardless of early reviews or the piracy setback.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film casts Vijay as a former police officer, a role designed to tap into his mass-action appeal. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, while Pooja Hegde stars as the female lead. The ensemble also includes Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain.

Jana Nayagan is a remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, which means comparisons are inevitable, especially in a high-pressure release environment already weighed down by leaks and delays.

Still, trade insiders believe that if the film clicks with audiences, it has the potential to overcome the controversy and deliver a blockbuster run, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where Vijay’s pull remains unmatched.

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted visiting Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in the Toothukudi district of Tamil Nadu while awaiting the release of his film and the results of the legislative elections.

Vijay, the leader of the TVK political party, was actively involved in the recent elections. The Jana Nayagan actor traveled late at night from Chennai to Madurai, where he was met with a significant turnout of fans. He was escorted to the temple with a large security presence and was surrounded by enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star.

Related Topics:
controversyTamil Cinemaindia

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