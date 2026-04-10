Online fan communities have also pointed to the film’s turbulent timeline — from certification delays to repeated release uncertainty — interpreting the leak as part of a broader pattern of obstacles. Many have urged audiences to avoid engaging with pirated content and to support the film through official channels.

Several voices within the industry have gone a step further, suggesting that the leak may not be coincidental. Producer G. Dhananjheyan urged the production house to pursue urgent legal action to take down pirated links, warning that the film could otherwise be consumed by millions online.

Trade accounts echoed similar concerns, warning that despite ongoing efforts to remove pirated content, the leak could spiral further out of control. Many believe that an immediate theatrical release may now be the only viable damage-control strategy, provided the film clears certification hurdles.

The scale of the leak has raised serious questions. Earlier, only short clips ranging from five to ten minutes had appeared online. The sudden availability of the entire film has led many to speculate about how such a breach could have occurred, especially given that the movie is still weeks away from release.

Within hours, the situation escalated dramatically and by Friday morning, high-definition versions of the entire film had reportedly made their way onto piracy websites. What has alarmed many is that the film is still awaiting CBFC certification and has been stuck in limbo for nearly three months.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.