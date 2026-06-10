Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84: Tributes pour in for the 'fearless, true stalwart'

Several from the film industry mourned the loss of the filmmaker and actor
Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja died at the age of 84 in Chennai following a period of illness linked to respiratory and age-related health complications.
News of his death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the film industry, with colleagues and admirers paying tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema.
Across a career spanning decades, he also played a key role in introducing new talent and delivering several widely regarded films that helped redefine the visual and narrative style of South Indian filmmaking.
As tributes continue to come in, he is being remembered for his enduring influence on cinema and the generations of filmmakers he inspired.
Chiranjeevi took to X to mourn the loss of legendary filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja and wrote, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and several National Film Awards, Bharathiraja garu’s contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable. I was fortunate to work under his direction. His passion for cinema, simplicity and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on me. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever through his remarkable films. Rest in peace, “Iyakkunar Imayam” Bharathiraja garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."
'He spoke a unique language in cinema'
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin penned a lengthy post. ""The passing of ‘Director Imayam’ Thiru. Bharathiraja, who reshaped the path of Tamil cinema and created a new direction, brings immense sorrow. I express my deepest condolences on the demise of that great artist, which has become a profound loss to Tamil cinema."
He added that the filmmaker spoke a 'unique language' in cinema and created an entire era of his own. He also recalled his ability for bringing Tamil cinema 'close' to reality. "His creations, including 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Tick Tick Tick, Muthal Mariyathai, Kadalora Kavithaigal, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma—cannot be overlooked by anyone writing the history of Tamil cinema. Through his creative genius, he directed films in other languages as well, imprinting his mark there too."
He added that Indian film history would 'forever' remember him at his pinnacle.
In acknowledgement of his significant contribution to Indian cinema, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced that the state government would accord full state honours at filmmaker Bharathiraja’s funeral.
The decision follows a request from the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA), which Bharathiraja co-founded in 2020, urging the government to formally recognise his legacy. In its statement, the association described him as a towering figure in Indian cinema, pointing to his six National Film Awards, several state honours, and the Padma Shri.
TFAPA also highlighted his role in strengthening the film industry ecosystem, noting his consistent efforts toward the welfare of producers and artists. It added that under his leadership, the association expanded to include more than 400 active producers, reflecting his long-standing commitment to the growth of Tamil cinema.
Director Arun Matheswaran took to X to post, "We’ve lost more than a filmmaker." He added that the filmmaker lived and breathed cinema, and praised him for being a 'true stalwart', fearless and curious. "I’ll carry forever the privilege of directing him in my first film. Watching him work, you understood what it meant to love cinema more than anything else in the world. He inspired generations. His films will keep teaching, provoking, and moving us for decades to come. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for everything Bharathiraja sir. I’ve lost a friend, a mentor and a father."
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