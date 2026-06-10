Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84: Tributes pour in for the 'fearless, true stalwart'

Chiranjeevi took to X to mourn the loss of legendary filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja and wrote, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and several National Film Awards, Bharathiraja garu’s contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable. I was fortunate to work under his direction. His passion for cinema, simplicity and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on me. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever through his remarkable films. Rest in peace, “Iyakkunar Imayam” Bharathiraja garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."