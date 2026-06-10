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Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84

His final directorial project was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, one of the most influential figures in Tamil cinema, died on Wednesday due to age-related complications. He was 84.

The acclaimed director died at his residence in Chennai after battling health issues for some time. Bharathiraja had been hospitalised in December last year with respiratory complications. Earlier this year, he was admitted again following a deterioration in his health and was discharged in April.

Confirming the news, the Tamil Film Producers Council said in a statement: “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar paid an emotional tribute on X, writing, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir.”

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Over a career spanning several decades, Bharathiraja redefined Tamil cinema with landmark films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). Widely regarded as a pioneering filmmaker, he collaborated with some of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sivaji Ganesan.

His final directorial project was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment in Amazon Prime Video's anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023).

Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away in 2025.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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