Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar paid an emotional tribute on X, writing, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir.”