From IMAX to Dolby and 4DX, here's how to pick the right cinema screen for every movie
Dubai: When Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey came out, shot exclusively in IMAX 70mm, a format the UAE doesn't have (yet), we were all asking the same question: so where do we actually watch it?
For movies in the cinema most of us book by convenience. Which mall is closest, which showtime works, which seat is still free at 8pm on a Friday. Fair enough.
But the UAE has become one of the more format-obsessed cinema markets in the world, and the gap between a standard screen and a properly specced one is now wide enough to change how a film feels. A quiet drama in a 4DX seat is a waste of money. A blockbuster on a small screen with tired speakers is a bigger one.
So here is the practical version. What each format actually does, where to find it, and what kind of film it flatters.
IMAX is about brightness, contrast and sheer size. The screens are larger and curved, two projectors run at once for clarity, and the sound system is tuned to the room rather than bolted on. If a director shot with IMAX cameras, this is where you see what they were after.
The flagship is at Mall of the Emirates. VOX rebuilt it in April 2025 with a 4K laser projection system and a redesigned auditorium. At roughly 26 metres wide, it is the largest confirmed IMAX screen in Dubai. It also has seven premium pods inside the IMAX hall itself, designed by Ōma Cinema under French architect Pierre Chican, seating five people each with reclining seats, blankets and waiter service.
Elsewhere: VOX at Dubai Festival City has upgraded to 4K laser, and City Centre Deira runs IMAX Sapphire, which is less about projection and more about reclining twin seats and legroom. Worth knowing the difference, since Sapphire refers to the seating format rather than the picture. In Abu Dhabi, VOX reopened an upgraded IMAX with Laser at Yas Mall in late 2025. Sharjah has one IMAX screen, at Zero 6 Mall.
Best for: Sci-fi, epics, anything shot on large format, nature documentaries
Price: Roughly Dh75 to Dh95
ScreenX is easy to describe and hard to forget. The image spills off the main screen and onto the side walls, giving you about 270 degrees of picture. In Dubai it is exclusive to Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall.
A warning, though. Only certain sequences are shot or converted for the side panels, so the effect comes and goes. Car chases, flight scenes and big crowd shots are where it earns its keep. Dialogue scenes fall back to the centre screen and you notice.
Sit centrally. Sit too far to one side and the peripheral panels stop working as peripheral vision and start working as a distraction.
Best for: Action, racing, concert films
Where: Reel Cinemas, The Dubai Mall
If you have ever come out of a film annoyed that you missed half the dialogue, this is your format. Dolby Cinema pairs Dolby Vision for brightness and contrast with Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional sound, and it is noticeably strong on both bass and dialogue clarity.
The blacks are the giveaway. In a Dolby hall, a night scene actually looks like night rather than dark grey. That matters more than people expect for horror, thrillers and anything moody.
Reel runs Dolby Cinema screens across the UAE, including at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Al Ghurair Centre. The Dubai Mall complex became the first in the world to house two Dolby Cinema screens.
Best for: Horror, thrillers, music-driven films, anything with a serious score
Price: Around Dh42 to Dh70 depending on timing
Seats that move. Wind. Water mist. Scent. 4DX is exclusive to VOX in the region, with motion chairs plus wind, light and water effects timed to the action. VOX runs the only two certified 4DX screens in Dubai, at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City. Reel's equivalent is MX4D at The Dubai Mall.
Be honest about what you are booking. This is a theme park ride with a plot attached. Superhero films, monster films and anything with a chase sequence are brilliant. A three-hour prestige drama will leave you slightly seasick and a lot poorer.
Also: it is loud, it is bumpy, and if you are eating popcorn you will lose most of it.
Best for: Blockbusters, animation, kids' films, franchise action
Price: Roughly Dh90 to Dh120
Not everything premium carries an IMAX badge. Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall has the largest cinema screen in the Middle East, roughly the size of two tennis courts, with Director's Boxes seating 12 people and personal waiter service. It uses laser projection and Dolby Atmos, sitting inside a 15-screen complex with Platinum and Silver tiers.
It is not an IMAX-licensed screen, which is worth knowing if certification matters to you. If raw scale is what you are after, it barely matters.
Price: Roughly Dh55 to Dh175
Some nights the film is not really the point. That is fine.
The luxury tier across the UAE includes THEATRE Pods by VOX, Reel Platinum Suites, Novo 7-Star and Roxy's Platinum experience, all built around reclining seats, in-seat dining and butler-style service. Reel's Platinum Suites at The Dubai Mall come with blankets and pillows.
Two practical notes. Children under five are not permitted inside THEATRE, and guests aged five to 18 must be with a parent or guardian. And these screens are usually standard-spec technically, so you are paying for the chair, not the picture.
Cinema Akil at Alserkal Avenue is the independent option. CinemaCity at Dubai Fountain Views and Roxy at City Walk both lean towards quieter, date-night settings.
There is also the seasonal outdoor option. Roxy's open-air cinema at Galleria Mall Al Barsha runs reclining seats, bean bags, laser projection and Dolby Atmos, typically from October to April once the heat drops. Not the format for a film with subtitles, but excellent for a rewatch of something you already love.
Prices move by film, day and time slot, so check the app before you commit. Weekend evenings on opening week are the top of every range.
Think about what the film is doing rather than what it is about.
If it is doing scale, go IMAX. If it is doing sound design, go Dolby. If it is doing spectacle and movement, ScreenX or 4DX. If it is doing performances and dialogue, a good standard screen with decent Atmos is genuinely enough, and you can spend the difference on dinner.
One last thing worth building into the habit: book the middle rows. Centre seats give you the balanced sound mix and the intended viewing angle, and the first two rows are best avoided regardless of format. No amount of laser projection saves a bad seat.