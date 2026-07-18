GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Mammootty, Dhanush and Pushpa 2: How South Indian cinema took over the National Film Awards

Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films underline South’s dominance at National Awards

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mammootty leads a wave of South winners reshaping the National Film Awards
Mammootty leads a wave of South winners reshaping the National Film Awards

Malayalam cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with veteran actor Mammootty winning Best Actor for Bramayugam and several Kerala-based films earning top honours.

The awards, announced in New Delhi, recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024. An 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj selected winners across feature films, non-feature films and technical categories.

72nd National Film Awards winners: Full list of winners

Mammootty wins Best Actor for Bramayugam

Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s black-and-white horror thriller Bramayugam. He shared the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his performance in Chandu Champion.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Set against the backdrop of Kerala folklore, Bramayugam also won the Best Cinematography award for Shehnad Jalal’s visually striking work.

The National Award adds another milestone to Mammootty’s acclaimed career, following previous honours for films including Mathilukal, Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada and his portrayal of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Kerala films secure major honours

The Malayalam film industry recorded multiple wins at this year’s awards.

Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, was named Best Malayalam Film. The social drama explores themes of gender equality and challenges traditional social expectations through the story of a woman seeking independence.

Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Angu Vaana Konilu” from the fantasy action film ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam).

Kerala’s non-feature cinema also received recognition, with Bhadrakali Natakam earning a Special Mention in the non-feature category.

Dhanush wins Special Mention; Raayan named Best Tamil Film

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush was among the notable winners, receiving a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller.

His directorial venture Raayan was named Best Tamil Film, adding another achievement to his career as both an actor and filmmaker. The film featured Dhanush in the lead role alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.

Dhanush has previously won National Film Awards for his performance in Aadukalam and as a producer for Kaaka Muttai.

South Indian cinema dominates winners list

Films from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries also secured major awards.

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran emerged as one of the biggest winners, securing three awards:

  • Best Direction for Rajkumar Periasamy

  • Best Editing for R Kalaivanan

  • Best Background Music for GV Prakash Kumar

  • In Telugu cinema, Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film, while 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu received multiple honours, including Best Children’s Film.

  • Kannada film Mithya (Illusion), directed by Sumanth Bhat, was named Best Kannada Film.

Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD among major winners

Pushpa 2: The Rule won two awards — Best Original Screenplay for Sukumar and Best Costume Design for Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

South Indian winners at the 72nd National Film Awards

Malayalam cinema

  • Best Actor: Mammootty – Bramayugam (shared with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion)

  • Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima – Directed by Fasil Muhammed

  • Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal – Bramayugam

  • Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi – “Angu Vaana Konilu” from ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

  • Special Mention (Non-Feature Film): Bhadrakali Natakam

Tamil cinema

  • Best Tamil Film: Raayan – Directed by Dhanush

  • Special Mention: Dhanush – Captain Miller

  • Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy – Amaran

  • Best Editing: R Kalaivanan – Amaran

  • Best Music Direction (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar – Amaran

  • Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller

Telugu cinema

  • Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD – Directed by Nag Ashwin

  • Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary – Kalki 2898 AD

  • Best Original Screenplay: Sukumar – Pushpa 2: The Rule

Kannada cinema

  • Best Kannada Film: Mithya (Illusion) – Directed by Sumanth Bhat

  • Best Child Artist: Athish S Shetty – Mithya

Other South-linked honours

  • Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma – Pushpa 2: The Rule

  • Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula – 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu

South cinema’s biggest highlights: Mammootty’s Best Actor win for Bramayugam, Dhanush’s double recognition for acting and filmmaking, and major technical wins for Amaran, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD made regional cinema a major force at the awards.

With inputs from ANI, IANS

Related Topics:
bollywoodmammoottykerala cinemamalayalam cinemaTelangana

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ali Fazal headlines the new crime drama Raakh, playing a quietly determined cop whose simmering anger drive the investigation into one of India's most disturbing crimes

Ali Fazal on Raakh and breaking free from Mirzapur fame

7m read
Kerala mourns Salim Kumar, an irreplaceable voice of humour, heart and courage

Kerala bids farewell to Salim Kumar; Modi pays tribute

5m read
National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56

'All you do is make me cry': Mammootty mourns Salim

2m read
National Award-winning Malayalam star remembered for versatility and warmth

Actor Salim Kumar, National Award winner, dies in Kochi

2m read