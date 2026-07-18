Mammootty, Dhanush and Pushpa 2: How South Indian cinema took over the National Film Awards

Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films underline South’s dominance at National Awards
Malayalam cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with veteran actor Mammootty winning Best Actor for Bramayugam and several Kerala-based films earning top honours.
The awards, announced in New Delhi, recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024. An 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj selected winners across feature films, non-feature films and technical categories.
Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s black-and-white horror thriller Bramayugam. He shared the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his performance in Chandu Champion.
Set against the backdrop of Kerala folklore, Bramayugam also won the Best Cinematography award for Shehnad Jalal’s visually striking work.
The National Award adds another milestone to Mammootty’s acclaimed career, following previous honours for films including Mathilukal, Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada and his portrayal of Dr BR Ambedkar.
The Malayalam film industry recorded multiple wins at this year’s awards.
Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, was named Best Malayalam Film. The social drama explores themes of gender equality and challenges traditional social expectations through the story of a woman seeking independence.
Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Angu Vaana Konilu” from the fantasy action film ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam).
Kerala’s non-feature cinema also received recognition, with Bhadrakali Natakam earning a Special Mention in the non-feature category.
Actor-filmmaker Dhanush was among the notable winners, receiving a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller.
His directorial venture Raayan was named Best Tamil Film, adding another achievement to his career as both an actor and filmmaker. The film featured Dhanush in the lead role alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.
Dhanush has previously won National Film Awards for his performance in Aadukalam and as a producer for Kaaka Muttai.
Films from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries also secured major awards.
Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran emerged as one of the biggest winners, securing three awards:
Best Direction for Rajkumar Periasamy
Best Editing for R Kalaivanan
Best Background Music for GV Prakash Kumar
In Telugu cinema, Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film, while 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu received multiple honours, including Best Children’s Film.
Kannada film Mithya (Illusion), directed by Sumanth Bhat, was named Best Kannada Film.
Pushpa 2: The Rule won two awards — Best Original Screenplay for Sukumar and Best Costume Design for Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma.
Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.
Best Actor: Mammootty – Bramayugam (shared with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion)
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima – Directed by Fasil Muhammed
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal – Bramayugam
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi – “Angu Vaana Konilu” from ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)
Special Mention (Non-Feature Film): Bhadrakali Natakam
Best Tamil Film: Raayan – Directed by Dhanush
Special Mention: Dhanush – Captain Miller
Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy – Amaran
Best Editing: R Kalaivanan – Amaran
Best Music Direction (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar – Amaran
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD – Directed by Nag Ashwin
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary – Kalki 2898 AD
Best Original Screenplay: Sukumar – Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Kannada Film: Mithya (Illusion) – Directed by Sumanth Bhat
Best Child Artist: Athish S Shetty – Mithya
Other South-linked honours
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma – Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula – 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu
South cinema’s biggest highlights: Mammootty’s Best Actor win for Bramayugam, Dhanush’s double recognition for acting and filmmaking, and major technical wins for Amaran, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD made regional cinema a major force at the awards.
With inputs from ANI, IANS