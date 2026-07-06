National Film Awards 2026: When and where the winners are revealed

This year's awards honour films that received CBFC certification during 2024
Film fans hoping for the 72nd National Film Awards announcement on Friday will have to wait a little longer.
Despite widespread speculation that the winners would be revealed on July 3, government officials have clarified to India Today that no announcement was ever scheduled for the day. Officials indicated that the awards could instead be unveiled next week, with the final date to be confirmed through an official announcement.
They also urged the public not to rely on rumours surrounding the ceremony.
The National Film Awards are India's highest official recognition for cinematic achievement, celebrating excellence across acting, directing, writing, music, technical crafts and filmmaking.
This year's awards honour films that received CBFC certification during 2024, making it one of the most closely watched editions in recent years after a particularly strong year for Indian cinema.
Although the National Film Awards do not release an official list of nominees, several acclaimed films have emerged as strong contenders based on critical acclaim and audience reception.
Among the titles widely expected to feature prominently are:
Bramayugam
Manjummel Boys
Article 370
Maharaja
Kalki 2898 AD
Chandu Champion
Malayalam cinema, in particular, is expected to have a strong showing after an exceptional year that produced several critically celebrated films.
As always, the acting honours are expected to spark the biggest conversations once the results are revealed.
Among the performers frequently mentioned by film enthusiasts and industry watchers are:
Mammootty
Sivakarthikeyan
Vijay Sethupathi
Karthi
Sai Pallavi
However, these remain speculative discussions, since the National Film Awards keep their selection process confidential and do not announce nominees in advance.
The awards were evaluated by an 11-member jury chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj, who previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.
The panel reviewed entries from across India before finalising this year's recipients.
The previous edition recognised several standout performances and films:
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) shared the honour.
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Best Feature Film: 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
There is no confirmed date yet for the 72nd National Film Awards announcement.
Officials have said the winners are likely to be announced next week, with the government expected to share the schedule through an official notification once it is finalised. Until then, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn which films and performances earned India's highest cinematic honours.
Viewers can watch out for official digital platforms of PIB India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.