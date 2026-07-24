Viral post claiming Shah Rukh Khan backed student protests in India: Is it fake or real?

Meanwhile, dozens of Bollywood A-listers publicly voiced support for the ongoing student protests. Sonakshi Sinha, Ranjini Haridas, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and many were the first few actors to extend supoort. Salman Khan was among the first major stars to break his silence, saying his "heart goes out to the students" and describing their movement as peaceful before expressing disappointment over the violence that followed. He also urged that the issue of education should not be politicised.