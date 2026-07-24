Viral post claiming Shah Rukh Khan backed student protests in India: Is it fake or real?

No record of protest statement on actor’s verified X or Instagram profiles
Dubai: A social media post claiming Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voiced support for a student-led protest has been found to be fake, with no evidence that the actor ever shared the statement on his official platforms.
The screenshot, which has been circulating widely online, appears to show Khan expressing solidarity with students and calling for a fair and transparent system.
The alleged post in Hindi quickly gained attention, prompting many social media users to believe the actor had publicly taken a stand on the issue.
However, checks of Shah Rukh Khan's verified X and Instagram accounts show no such message was ever published. The viral image does not correspond to any post currently available on his official profiles.
Reports indicate the confusion may have stemmed from content shared by an account using the actor's name that is not his verified profile. As the screenshot spread across social media, many users appeared to mistake it for an authentic statement from the Bollywood star.
The claim surfaced amid widespread online discussion surrounding student demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where protesters have been demanding greater transparency and accountability in the country's examination system.
Several public figures have commented on the issue, leading to speculation over whether other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, would also speak out.
At present, there is nothing to suggest the actor has publicly endorsed the protest or issued any statement related to it. The viral screenshot circulating online has not been authenticated and should not be treated as genuine.
Meanwhile, dozens of Bollywood A-listers publicly voiced support for the ongoing student protests. Sonakshi Sinha, Ranjini Haridas, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and many were the first few actors to extend supoort. Salman Khan was among the first major stars to break his silence, saying his "heart goes out to the students" and describing their movement as peaceful before expressing disappointment over the violence that followed. He also urged that the issue of education should not be politicised.