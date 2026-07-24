Not one or two. An entire stream of them. The timing, perhaps even more than the similarity in tone, caught my attention. Many of the messages were compassionate. Some were heartfelt. But after reading enough of them, they began to feel strangely familiar. Different celebrities, almost the same emotional blueprint. Stand with students. Appeal for peace. Speak of humanity. Hope for a better future. Carefully avoid saying anything that might invite real controversy. There is nothing wrong with empathy, but there is something revealing about safe empathy.