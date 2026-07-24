Fans question stars’ delayed support as safe statements replace real risk
Dubai: For an industry that never misses an opportunity to promote a film, celebrate a birthday or plug a brand collaboration, Bollywood's silence over the past several weeks was impossible to ignore.
Then, almost in uncanny unison, the statements began to appear. It started Wednesday night (July 22) with Salman Khan, arguably Hindi cinema's biggest star, whose carefully worded post was empathetic, inoffensive and impossible to disagree with.
Within hours, several other prominent names, including Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and Kareena Kapoor, followed with messages that struck a remarkably similar note. Down in South India, icons such as Mammootty and Kamal Haasan also put up token tweets.
Was it coordinated? There is no evidence to suggest that. But the timing was striking enough for people to ask the question. And truthfully, the issue was never that they eventually spoke. The issue was the long silence that preceded it and why, for so many of Bollywood's biggest names, finding their voice seemed to become easier only after the national conversation had already shifted.
For over 33 days, disillusioned students dominated headlines across India. Parents spoke of shattered dreams and mounting anxiety after the highly competitive medical entrance examination paper leak. News channels devoted hours to the issue, while social media refused to let the conversation fade.
Yet Bollywood's biggest stars, the same celebrities who routinely speak about the responsibility that comes with influence, particularly while promoting films with a social message, had little or nothing to say.
The silence was so striking that I wrote an editorial asking the obvious question: Where are the stars?
It wasn't a demand for political commentary. Nor was it an expectation that actors suddenly become constitutional experts. It was simply a question about influence. Because influence, as Bollywood constantly reminds us, is its greatest currency. Then, almost as if someone had flipped a switch, the posts started arriving.
Not one or two. An entire stream of them. The timing, perhaps even more than the similarity in tone, caught my attention. Many of the messages were compassionate. Some were heartfelt. But after reading enough of them, they began to feel strangely familiar. Different celebrities, almost the same emotional blueprint. Stand with students. Appeal for peace. Speak of humanity. Hope for a better future. Carefully avoid saying anything that might invite real controversy. There is nothing wrong with empathy, but there is something revealing about safe empathy.
It also raises a more uncomfortable question: Has token activism become the new celebrity currency? One carefully curated post, a handful of sanitised words and a flood of likes -- enough to signal virtue without risking very much.
In an age where an Instagram post can pass for activism, audiences are beginning to ask whether some celebrities are speaking from conviction—or simply because silence has become harder to defend.
Contrast that with Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Sonakshi Sinha, who had already spoken—and even taken to the streets—while the issue was still politically uncomfortable. Whether you agree with them or not is beside the point. They didn't wait for the conversation to become safer before joining it. And they arguably had far more to lose.
The timeline is difficult to ignore. After days of silence, many of Bollywood's biggest stars began speaking in quick succession. Only they know what informed that timing. Perhaps they were processing events. Perhaps they genuinely believed it was the right moment. Perhaps it was coincidence. But public life doesn't just invite scrutiny of what you say. It invites scrutiny of when you choose to say it.
Even now, some of the industry's biggest names—including Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone—have remained publicly silent. That is, of course, their right. But silence is a choice. So is speaking only after the temperature has cooled.
The irony is hard to miss.
On screen, Bollywood's heroes don't wait for public opinion. They run into the fire while everyone else runs out. They challenge broken systems before it's fashionable to do so. They deliver stirring monologues about justice without checking whether justice is trending. Off screen, the screenplay often feels very different.
Perhaps that's why audiences are growing increasingly sceptical. They no longer mistake visibility for courage. They know the difference between conviction and calibration; between speaking because you must and speaking because everyone else finally has.
Maybe that's an unfair expectation. Or maybe it's simply the price of spending decades telling audiences that you stand for something bigger than the Friday box office.
Bollywood stars often say they owe everything to their fans. Perhaps this is one of those moments when fans are entitled to ask for something in return: not political allegiance, not ideological purity, but a little more authenticity and a little less choreography.
To be fair, Bollywood wasn't alone. India's sporting icons and many of its billionaire business leaders were also largely silent. Influence doesn't begin and end with cinema. But Bollywood has always sold something more than movies. It has sold aspiration, moral certainty and larger-than-life heroes. It willingly placed itself on that pedestal; the audience didn't do it alone.
Today, that same audience is looking up with far more scepticism than admiration. The same social media that once turned Bollywood stars into demigods is now questioning them and, in some corners, calling for boycotts. Whether those campaigns gather momentum is almost beside the point. The real story is that the relationship between stars and their audience has fundamentally changed.
Audiences are no longer content with perfectly polished statements released at perfectly convenient moments. They are examining timelines, comparing reactions and asking uncomfortable questions. Across social media, many are accusing stars of hypocrisy, selective activism and, in the blunt language of the internet, a lack of spine.
Because audiences aren't just watching the movies anymore. They're judging the performance after the credits roll.