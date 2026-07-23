Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma face backlash over silence on CJP protest

Fans say they expect Virat, who was born in Delhi, to address the issue
As the CJP-led student protests continues at Jantar Mantar, attention remains focused on students who allegedly faced a lathi-charge on Monday while marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament as part of their ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest demanding education reforms.
Amid the ongoing protests, photos of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visiting spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan on Wednesday has led to a lot of criticism over for their silence over the ongoing protests.
Several social media users criticised Virat and Anushka for not speaking publicly in support of the protesting students. Some fans also said they expected Virat, who was born in Delhi, to address the issue.
One user on X wrote, “He don’t have SPINE to talk about the youth & ongoing protest. Utter Shame..” Another commented, “What about supporting the Jantar Mantar protests since he is from Delhi …!”
Another fan questioned Virat’s influence, writing, “You have achieved everything man, you were born in Delhi, people in this country worship you. Grow a spine and stand for the students.”
One more comment read, “Ek baar apne ghr Delhi bhi jakar dekh students ka kya haal ho rha hai 💔 (Once you could have gone home to Delhi and ask how the students are doing).”
However, some fans came to Kohli’s defence, arguing that he appeared unaffected by the criticism. One user wrote, “Is he ragebaiting his haters?”
Meanwhile, several other prominent sports personalities have voiced their support for the students.
Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India captain Rohit Sharma and a sports manager, reposted a viral video of a nine-year-old child speaking about joining the protests despite fears of police action.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became one of the highest-profile cricketers to comment publicly on the protests. In an Instagram Story, the 2011 World Cup winner urged both the government and protesters to seek a peaceful resolution.
"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope," Yuvraj wrote.
"Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future," he added.
Yuvraj did not take sides but called for constructive engagement among all stakeholders.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also shared his views on social media, urging calm and emphasising the importance of faith in democratic institutions.
"Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government," Dhawan wrote.
"I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress," he added.
India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, focused on the importance of education rather than the political aspects of the protests.
"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," Bindra said.
"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," he added.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker also expressed concern over the impact of the unrest on students.
"At this point, it's about the lives of the future of our nation. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights," she said.
Bhaker added that the issue went beyond politics. "This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability."
World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen also appealed directly for dialogue, saying, "Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking."
"Nations don't grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy," she added.