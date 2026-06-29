Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cheer for India at Lord’s during high-stakes World Cup clash against Australia

They were joined by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, former opener Shikhar Dhawan
There was plenty of star power in the stands at Lord's on Sunday, but all eyes quickly turned to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the couple joined thousands of fans to cheer on the Indian women's cricket team in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia.
Photos and videos of the pair enjoying the match have been making the rounds on social media, with fans delighted to see them supporting Harmanpreet Kaur's side during one of the tournament's biggest fixtures.
Virat and Anushka were joined by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, former opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, adding even more familiar faces to the Lord's crowd. The group was seen following the action closely, applauding key moments and backing Team India throughout the high-pressure contest.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) added to the buzz by sharing pictures of Virat, Anushka, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine together from the stands, giving fans another glimpse of the cricket stars enjoying the marquee encounter.
India appeared to have the game under control midway through Australia’s chase, with the scoreboard reading 85/3 after 12 overs and the required rate steadily rising. With 170 runs to defend at Lord’s in a high-pressure knockout-like clash, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had executed their plans well for much of the innings, forcing Australia’s experienced pair of Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner into a rebuilding phase rather than an all-out assault.
However, the momentum shifted sharply in the 13th over when Radha Yadav was taken on for 17 runs. That single over proved decisive, releasing the pressure India had carefully built and allowing Australia to regain belief. From that point, Perry and Gardner took control, mixing calculated strike rotation with hitting to dismantle the attack. Their partnership quickly grew into a match-defining stand, swinging the contest firmly in Australia’s favour.
Despite earlier breakthroughs, Renuka Singh’s early strike, Charani’s wicket of Phoebe Litchfield, and Deepti Sharma dismissing Beth Mooney to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket, India could not sustain control in the final phase. Even a spirited spell from Charani to remove Perry came too late to change the outcome.
Australia eventually chased down the target with an over remaining, sealing a six-wicket win and ending India’s campaign, while also opening the door for South Africa’s qualification into the semi-finals.