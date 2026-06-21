Virat Kohli returns for England ODIs, Hardik Pandya left out

Virat Kohli has returned to India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England, while the absence of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as the biggest talking point after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad on Sunday.

Kohli missed India's home ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a right hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign. The former captain had picked up the injury during his match-winning innings in the final.

Pandya, meanwhile, was not named in the squad, with the BCCI offering no explanation for his omission.

According to the BCCI, Chakaravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence and has not yet been cleared to return to competitive cricket.

The ODI series against England begins at Edgbaston on July 14, followed by the second match in Cardiff. The third and final ODI will be played at Lord's on July 19.

India will first travel to Belfast for two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The team will then face England in a five-match T20I series before switching to the 50-over format.

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