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Virat Kohli returns for England ODIs, Hardik Pandya left out

Prasidh Krishna joins T20I squad as Varun Chakaravarthy remains sidelined

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
AFP

Virat Kohli has returned to India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England, while the absence of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as the biggest talking point after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad on Sunday.

Shubman Gill will captain the side, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. Experienced players Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have also been included.

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Kohli missed India's home ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a right hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign. The former captain had picked up the injury during his match-winning innings in the final.

His return, however, remains subject to fitness clearance.

Pandya, meanwhile, was not named in the squad, with the BCCI offering no explanation for his omission.

Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar retained his place after impressing in recent matches, while young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to enjoy the selectors' confidence.

Prasidh Krishna added to T20I squad

In another development, pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has been drafted into India's squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

He replaces mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who is still recovering from a left foot injury sustained during IPL 2026.

According to the BCCI, Chakaravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence and has not yet been cleared to return to competitive cricket.

Busy schedule ahead

India will first travel to Belfast for two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. The team will then face England in a five-match T20I series before switching to the 50-over format.

The ODI series against England begins at Edgbaston on July 14, followed by the second match in Cardiff. The third and final ODI will be played at Lord's on July 19.

ODI squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Updated squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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