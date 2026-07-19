Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's

England won the toss, chose to bat, and posted 387 for 3, built on a 192-run opening stand between Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett. Bethell fell for 91, Duckett went on to 141 off 135 balls before being caught and bowled off a slower delivery, and Joe Root continued his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 74. Harry Brook made 14 before Prasidh Krishna removed him. India's bowling attack was without an injured Jasprit Bumrah throughout.