After wrapping up ODI series in England, former skipper is unwinding on a family vacation
Family time is clearly a priority for Rohit Sharma. Every time cricket gives him a breather, the star Indian batter makes it a point to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids, Samaira and Ahaan. After wrapping up the recent ODI series in England, the former India skipper was seen unwinding on a family vacation in London.
Fans have already been treated to several viral clips of Rohit’s family moments – one showed him at a metro station with his loved ones, another captured him giving little Ahaan a shoulder ride. Now, a fresh video of the cricketer is once again melting hearts online.
This latest clip, posted by Rohit himself, captures a joyful day out with Samaira and Ahaan at a park in London. Alongside the video, he also shared a few photos from the outing, including a lovely family picture with Ritika and the kids.
But it’s the football video that’s really struck a chord with fans. Making the most of his time off the field, Rohit turned an ordinary afternoon at the park into a memory his family will treasure.
The clip shows him having a playful kickabout with his children on a lawn in London. Since Samaira is seven and Ahaan just a year and a half old, Rohit seemed to turn it into a light-hearted contest between brother and sister.
In one particularly adorable moment, he scoops Ahaan up in his arms and helps him snatch the ball away from his older sister – a moment that added extra charm to the whole scene.
The sweet display of Rohit bonding with his kids has taken over social media, with fans flooding the comments with heart emojis and praise for the cricketer for cherishing these special family moments.