GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Fans laud as Rohit Sharma spends quality time with family in London

After wrapping up ODI series in England, former skipper is unwinding on a family vacation

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.
AFP

Family time is clearly a priority for Rohit Sharma. Every time cricket gives him a breather, the star Indian batter makes it a point to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids, Samaira and Ahaan. After wrapping up the recent ODI series in England, the former India skipper was seen unwinding on a family vacation in London.

Fans have already been treated to several viral clips of Rohit’s family moments – one showed him at a metro station with his loved ones, another captured him giving little Ahaan a shoulder ride. Now, a fresh video of the cricketer is once again melting hearts online.

This latest clip, posted by Rohit himself, captures a joyful day out with Samaira and Ahaan at a park in London. Alongside the video, he also shared a few photos from the outing, including a lovely family picture with Ritika and the kids.

But it’s the football video that’s really struck a chord with fans. Making the most of his time off the field, Rohit turned an ordinary afternoon at the park into a memory his family will treasure.

The clip shows him having a playful kickabout with his children on a lawn in London. Since Samaira is seven and Ahaan just a year and a half old, Rohit seemed to turn it into a light-hearted contest between brother and sister.

In one particularly adorable moment, he scoops Ahaan up in his arms and helps him snatch the ball away from his older sister – a moment that added extra charm to the whole scene.

The sweet display of Rohit bonding with his kids has taken over social media, with fans flooding the comments with heart emojis and praise for the cricketer for cherishing these special family moments.

Related Topics:
cricketindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rohit Sharma makes an appearance during day three’s play at The Oval

Rohit Sharma makes a stylish appearance at The Hundred

2m read
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

Rohit Sharma makes history scoring century at Lord's

3m read
Road to World Cup '27: Can Kohli, Rohit afford to fail?

Road to World Cup '27: Can Kohli, Rohit afford to fail?

3m read
Australia's Beth Mooney swings at a ball during the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 final between Australia and England, at Lord's in London on July 5, 2026.

Australia beat England to win Women's T20 World Cup

1m read