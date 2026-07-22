Rohit Sharma makes a stylish appearance at The Hundred

Indian star opener was there to watch opening game between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds
India’s star cricketer Rohit Sharma was spotted at The Oval on Wednesday as he arrived to watch the opening game of The Hundred between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds.
The former India captain looked stylish in a video shared by MI London, with the franchise welcoming the star batter to the venue. Rohit was seen interacting with fans and posing for selfies before taking his place in the stands.
Rohit was at The Oval to support MI London, the sister franchise of his IPL team, Mumbai Indians. He was also spotted in an intense conversation with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani during the match.
The appearance came just days after Rohit silenced questions over his future in emphatic fashion, smashing a superb 138 off 110 balls in India’s ODI series decider against England at Lord’s. Despite his magnificent knock, India suffered a defeat in the match.
Rohit had entered the Lord’s ODI under considerable scrutiny amid reports that the BCCI could consider moving on from the veteran opener following the England tour.
His recent form had also come under the scanner. In the eight ODIs before the Lord’s clash, Rohit had scored 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 88.6, with only one half-century to his name.
Although the BCCI had indicated that the Lord’s ODI was unlikely to be Rohit’s final appearance for India, the spotlight was firmly on the experienced opener. In vintage Rohit fashion, he let his bat do the talking. Chasing a daunting target of 388, Rohit forged a 147-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill before shifting gears and taking the attack to the England bowlers.
He reached his century in just 84 balls, sending the crowd at the Home of Cricket into raptures. The innings also made Rohit the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.
After the match, Rohit appeared to brush aside the retirement speculation, insisting that his focus remained on representing India and contributing to the team’s success rather than worrying about outside noise.
“My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That’s what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That’s what I am going to do,” Rohit said.
“Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn’t matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That’s all my focus is.
“If there is no noise, there is no fun. My job is inside. Their job is outside. That’s how I look at it,” he added.
Rohit is expected to return to action when India take on the West Indies in an ODI series scheduled to begin in late September.