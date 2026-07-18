Speculation over his ODI future grew after a lean run with the bat in the ongoing England series. Rohit has scored 11 and 26 in the first two matches and has managed 241 runs in eight ODIs this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79.

Rumours had been circulating that the series finale could be Rohit's last appearance in the 50-over format . However, neither the veteran batter nor the BCCI has made any announcement suggesting he is set to call time on his ODI career.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed speculation over Rohit Sharma's ODI future, making it clear that the India captain is not planning to retire after the third and final one-day international against England at Lord's on Sunday.

"There is a lot of speculation in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no discussion about Rohit playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia said while speaking to the Indian media on Friday night.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said there had been no discussion within the board about Rohit retiring from one-day internationals and urged people not to be distracted by unverified reports.

The veteran has already retired from two international formats. He stepped away from T20 Internationals after leading India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2024 and announced his retirement from Test cricket during India's tour of Australia in May 2025.

Rohit made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has since become one of India's greatest one-day batters. In 286 matches, the 39-year-old has scored 11,731 runs, earning a reputation as one of the most destructive and reliable opening batters in the format.

Saikia also stressed that the team's entire focus is on the crucial series decider against England rather than on retirement rumours.

He added that Rohit remains an important member of India's ODI squad and will continue to represent the country as long as he remains in the team's plans.

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