Rohit Sharma’s next innings: Cricketer set for TV debut

The teaser has already sparked interest among fans, marking a new chapter for one of India’s most recognisable sporting figures.

While full details are still under wraps, the show will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV. The title and format are expected to be announced soon.

He has been one of India’s most consistent performers across formats since making his international debut in 2007. Across all formats, he has scored more than 20,000 runs, including 50 centuries and over 100 half-centuries.

Rohit is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), continuing his long-standing association with the franchise.

In the IPL, he ranks among the tournament’s top run scorers with more than 7,000 runs and has led Mumbai Indians to five championship titles.

He is also the only player to score three double centuries in ODIs, a feat unmatched in the format.

In one-day internationals, Rohit has built a reputation as a dependable match-winner. He has scored more than 11,500 runs and holds the record for the highest individual ODI score of 264.

He also stands out as one of India’s most successful limited-overs captains, having led the team to major ICC titles, including the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

With his television debut now confirmed, fans will soon see a different side of the cricketer who has already achieved almost everything in the game.

Beyond his batting, Rohit is known for his relaxed personality and light-hearted humour on the field. His conversations picked up on stump microphones have often gone viral, making him a fan favourite off the pitch as well.

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