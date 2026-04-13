Rohit Sharma scripts history with 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Veteran retires hurt while chasing 241 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure crucial win
Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his career, becoming the first player to score 6000 runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. He reached the mark during MI’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Sunday.
The opener now has 6013 runs for MI in 231 matches, averaging 29.76 with a strike rate of 132.82. His tally includes 40 half-centuries and two hundreds. Among current players, Suryakumar Yadav is a distant second on the list with 3809 runs for the five-time champions.
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Overall, Rohit remains the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 7183 runs in 276 matches. Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8840 runs.
Chasing a steep target of 241, Rohit started steadily and scored 19 off 13 balls. However, hi innings was cut short due to a hamstring issue. He looked uncomfortable after the fifth over and required on-field treatment. The discomfort worsened soon after, forcing him to retire hurt.
Rohit did not return to bat, leaving MI with a tough chase. The home side eventually fell short by 18 runs in a high-scoring contest.
The win pushed RCB to third place on the table with three victories in four matches. MI, meanwhile, slipped to eighth, with just one win so far and three defeats on the trot.