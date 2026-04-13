GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Rohit Sharma scripts history with 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Veteran retires hurt while chasing 241 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure crucial win

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday.
ANI

Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his career, becoming the first player to score 6000 runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. He reached the mark during MI’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Sunday.

The opener now has 6013 runs for MI in 231 matches, averaging 29.76 with a strike rate of 132.82. His tally includes 40 half-centuries and two hundreds. Among current players, Suryakumar Yadav is a distant second on the list with 3809 runs for the five-time champions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Overall, Rohit remains the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 7183 runs in 276 matches. Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8840 runs.

Retires hurt

Chasing a steep target of 241, Rohit started steadily and scored 19 off 13 balls. However, hi innings was cut short due to a hamstring issue. He looked uncomfortable after the fifth over and required on-field treatment. The discomfort worsened soon after, forcing him to retire hurt.

Rohit did not return to bat, leaving MI with a tough chase. The home side eventually fell short by 18 runs in a high-scoring contest.

The win pushed RCB to third place on the table with three victories in four matches. MI, meanwhile, slipped to eighth, with just one win so far and three defeats on the trot.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-BangaloreIPL-Mumbai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mumbai Indians' captain Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya gestures before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026.

Pandya goes on long drive on his Ferrari after MI’s win

2m read
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's record of most runs scored against an IPL team with his knock against KKR

Sharma breaks Kohli's long-standing IPL record

2m read
Mumbai Indians' Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate South Africa's Ryan Rickelton R) run between the wickets during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026.

Rohit, Rickelton power Mumbai to IPL win over Kolkata

2m read
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma begins IPL preparations with Mumbai

2m read