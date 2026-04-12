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IPL 2026: Why was Nitish Rana fined during Delhi Capitals’ clash with Chennai Super Kings?

On-field tension spills into dugout during final overs

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana
ANI

Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for using abusive language during their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.

Rana, who was not part of the playing XI after a string of low scores, was in the dugout when the incident took place in the 19th over of Delhi’s chase. According to an IPL statement, he breached the code of conduct relating to the use of audible obscenity and accepted the sanction.

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The episode unfolded when Tristan Stubbs, batting in the middle, asked for a change of gloves. The request was turned down, leading to a heated exchange between Rana and the fourth umpire, Anish Sahasrabudhe. The situation briefly disrupted play at a crucial stage of the match.

Stubbs’ effort in vain as DC miss the target

Chasing 213, Delhi needed 32 runs from the final two overs with Stubbs at the crease. The South African was unbeaten on 60 but fell soon after the altercation, dismissed by Jamie Overton without adding to his score. Delhi eventually finished 23 runs short.

The win ended Chennai’s six-match losing run at home and marked their first victory of the season. Despite the result, they remain near the bottom of the table, while Delhi sit in the top half with two wins from four matches.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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