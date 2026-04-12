On-field tension spills into dugout during final overs
Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for using abusive language during their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.
Rana, who was not part of the playing XI after a string of low scores, was in the dugout when the incident took place in the 19th over of Delhi’s chase. According to an IPL statement, he breached the code of conduct relating to the use of audible obscenity and accepted the sanction.
The episode unfolded when Tristan Stubbs, batting in the middle, asked for a change of gloves. The request was turned down, leading to a heated exchange between Rana and the fourth umpire, Anish Sahasrabudhe. The situation briefly disrupted play at a crucial stage of the match.
Chasing 213, Delhi needed 32 runs from the final two overs with Stubbs at the crease. The South African was unbeaten on 60 but fell soon after the altercation, dismissed by Jamie Overton without adding to his score. Delhi eventually finished 23 runs short.
The win ended Chennai’s six-match losing run at home and marked their first victory of the season. Despite the result, they remain near the bottom of the table, while Delhi sit in the top half with two wins from four matches.