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From Aravali Cricket Club to IPL glory: Young stars make their mark

Ashok Sharma leads new wave of talent from Rajasthan training ground

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma bowls a delivery during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma bowls a delivery during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
AP

Gujarat Titans pacer Ashok Sharma made headlines in IPL 2026 after delivering the fastest ball of the season - a fiery 154.2 kmph - during a match against Rajasthan Royals.

The delivery, bowled to Dhruv Jurel, highlighted the 23-year-old’s pace and control, with Sharma consistently clocking speeds above 145 kmph. His rise has drawn attention as one of India’s promising fast bowlers for the future.

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Roots in a quiet training hub

While his speed has grabbed attention, Sharma’s journey began far from the spotlight at the Aravali Cricket Club in Hathoj, Rajasthan. The academy has quietly produced several players now making their mark in the IPL.

While speaking to ANI about his early days, Sharma said the academy’s facilities and support played a key role in his growth. He also recalled practising with teammates and learning from those who had already made it to the IPL.

One such figure was Akash Singh, the first player from the academy to play in the league. His journey offered guidance and motivation for younger players training at the same ground.

A group rising together

Sharma is not the only name from Aravali making waves this season. His teammates, including Kartik Sharma and Mukul Choudhary, have also stepped onto the big stage.

Mukul recently grabbed attention with an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, hitting seven sixes in a match-winning effort for Lucknow Super Giants. His performance reflected the form he had already shown in domestic cricket.

Kartik, meanwhile, secured a deal with Chennai Super Kings, adding to the growing list of players from the same academy now playing in the league.

From local nets to IPL stage

Sharma earned his place with Gujarat Titans after a strong domestic season, where he finished as Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker. His performances convinced the franchise to give him an early opportunity this year.

Today, as several players from the same training ground shine in the IPL, the Aravali Cricket Club stands out as a place where young cricketers are learning, growing and pushing each other forward.

Their journeys reflect how shared practice, guidance and belief can shape players capable of competing at the highest level.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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