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Virat Kohli’s signed cap makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s night after match-winning IPL knock

15-year-old shines in chase as Kohli adds personal note post match

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati, on Friday, April 10, 2026.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati, on Friday, April 10, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned heads on Friday night with a fearless 78 off 26 balls, guiding Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026.

His innings helped Rajasthan chase down 202 with 12 balls remaining, handing RCB their first defeat of the season. But it was what followed that made the night even more memorable for the teenager.

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Kohli’s gesture leaves lasting impression

After the match, former India captain Virat Kohli walked over to Sooryavanshi and signed his cap. He also wrote a short message that read, “Dear Vaibhav, well done”.

For the 15-year-old opener, the moment clearly meant a great deal. He later described it as something he would remember for a long time, especially coming from one of his childhood heroes.

The simple gesture quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, adding a personal touch to an already special performance.

Fearless start sets the tone

Sooryavanshi wasted no time in attacking the bowlers. He struck the ball cleanly from the start and kept the pressure on RCB’s attack throughout his innings.

He hit eight fours and seven sixes, with 15 of his 26 deliveries going for boundaries. His knock ended when he mistimed a shot off Krunal Pandya, but by then Rajasthan were firmly in control. He was later named Player of the Match.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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