4,4,4,6 vs Hazlewood: Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball 50, “I play the ball, not the bowler”

He announced himself with a first ball six on debut. Against Jasprit Bumrah, a bowler most batters look to survive, he smashed a six off the very first ball he faced and followed it up with another in the same over. Facing Josh Hazlewood for the first time, he started with a boundary and then went 4, 4, 4, 6 in one over. That is not normal for someone his age. That is instinct, confidence, and something you simply cannot teach.