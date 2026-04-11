4,4,4,6 vs Hazlewood: Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball 50, “I play the ball, not the bowler”

Royals’ young core shines again as Sooryavanshi leads dominant chase in Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals continued their perfect start to IPL 2026 with a commanding six wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Chasing 202, they made it look far easier than it should have been, riding on a stunning knock from 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a calm, match finishing effort from Dhruv Jurel.
RCB had earlier recovered well through Rajat Patidar’s 63 and Krunal Pandya’s unbeaten 43 to cross the 200 mark, but it was never quite enough on a night that belonged to Rajasthan’s young guns. Jurel stayed till the end with an unbeaten 81 off 43 balls as the Royals got home with two overs to spare, making it four wins in four and keeping them firmly at the top of the table.
But the real story was the teenager at the top.
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not just playing in the IPL, he is taking it on head first. His 78 off 26 balls included a record equalling 15 ball fifty, and more than the numbers, it was the way he went about it that stood out. No hesitation, no second guessing, just clean hitting and complete clarity.
There is a sense of deja vu watching him. The kind of fearlessness Lamine Yamal showed when he first broke into Barcelona’s senior side, taking on experienced defenders without a hint of doubt, that same energy is visible here. Sooryavanshi is doing it against some of the best bowlers in the world.
And this is not a one off.
He announced himself with a first ball six on debut. Against Jasprit Bumrah, a bowler most batters look to survive, he smashed a six off the very first ball he faced and followed it up with another in the same over. Facing Josh Hazlewood for the first time, he started with a boundary and then went 4, 4, 4, 6 in one over. That is not normal for someone his age. That is instinct, confidence, and something you simply cannot teach.
There is a pattern here. He is not reacting to bowlers, he is dictating terms. It feels like he has already decided that reputations do not matter.
After the match, Sooryavanshi kept it simple. “I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler, and play according to what it is,” he said. That line probably explains everything about his approach.
He also pointed to a remarkable stat that says a lot about Rajasthan’s batting this season. The top three run scorers in IPL 2026 are all from the same team. Sooryavanshi leads with 200 runs, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal on 183 and Dhruv Jurel on 176. It is turning into a proper batting unit rather than a one man show.
For now, though, the spotlight is firmly on the youngest of them all. Players like this do not come around often. At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already looks like someone who belongs at this level. And if this is just the start, the league might have to get used to something special.