Sooryavanshi ready for India call-up, say former greats

Tendulkar also hoped that Sooryavanshi would eventually play Test cricket for India, but also urged fans and experts to not put pressure or expectations on the exciting talent. "Not just me, but everyone would want to see him (playing Test cricket) at some stage. I don't know when that is going to happen. But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn't be doing this, or he should be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys (selectors) who are responsible for that," he said.