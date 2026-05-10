First-ball six off Siraj and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates historic T20 record

Bowlers celebrate his wicket like a prize as teen star keeps rewriting T20 records
15 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi just keeps doing unreal things in IPL 2026. The Rajasthan Royals youngster once again lit up Jaipur with a fearless little blitz against Gujarat Titans and in the process ended up creating another crazy record.
The madness started instantly. Facing Mohammed Siraj in the opening over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase, Sooryavanshi launched the very first ball he faced straight over long on for six. It was not just a statement shot from the teenager. That maximum also brought up his 100th six in T20 cricket, making him the fastest and youngest player ever to reach the milestone.
The teenage opener smashed 36 off just 16 balls, striking at 225 while smashing three fours and three sixes. And yes, the madness started from ball one itself as he sent Mohammed Siraj over long on for a huge six straight away. No sighters, no settling in, just pure confidence.
During that knock, Suryavanshi also became the fastest and youngest player in T20 history to reach 100 sixes. The scary part? He is breaking these records like it is just another normal day.
• 514 balls — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)
• 813 balls — Karanbir Singh (Austria)
• 843 balls — Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
• 845 balls — Romario Shepherd (West Indies)
• 850 balls — Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)
After being smashed around early, Mohammed Siraj eventually responded with a fiery 146.6 kph short ball in the third over. Vaibhav tried to take it on with another aggressive pull shot but mistimed it, with Arshad Khan completing the catch at short fine leg.
But what really stood out was Siraj’s celebration after taking the wicket. It honestly showed how important the wicket of this kid has already become. Bowlers are celebrating his wicket like a massive breakthrough now and that says everything about the impact he is already making at just 15.
The talent looks unbelievable. He is smashing records with ridiculous ease and making scoring runs look effortless. The confidence, fearlessness and timing he plays with at this age feels genuinely special to watch.
Despite Vaibhav’s early fireworks, Rajasthan Royals could not chase down Gujarat Titans’ massive 230 run target that was powered by Shubman Gill’s 84. Gujarat eventually sealed a dominant 77 run victory in Jaipur.
Even in defeat though, Suryavanshi once again ended up being one of the biggest talking points of the match. The youngster is now Rajasthan Royals’ leading run scorer in IPL 2026 with 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40 and an unbelievable strike rate of 236.55.