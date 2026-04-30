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AI chip in his bat? Vaibhav Suryavanshi says “God fitted it”

Teenage IPL sensation’s witty ‘God-fitted chip’ joke lights up social media

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Vaibhav Sooryvanshi
Vaibhav Sooryvanshi
AFP

Is there an AI chip in your bat? You might be wondering what kind of question that is. But this is exactly what has gone viral around 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The teenager has become the talk of the town, not just for his performances, but also for the buzz and curiosity surrounding him. At the end of the day, he is still just a kid, only beginning to understand how the media world works.

The chatter began after Pakistani cricket analyst Dr Nauman Niaz made a playful remark on the Smash It show. Following Suryavanshi’s explosive run in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, Niaz joked that the youngster’s bat might have an “AI chip” inside it. He said the way the ball was flying off the bat looked so unreal that it almost deserved a lab test, like a doping check.

The comment quickly picked up pace online. But what truly stole the show was Sooryavanshi’s response.

When asked about it by the Rajasthan Royals media team, the 15 year old came up with a line that perfectly mixed humour with innocence.
“God has fitted it. He told me from above that he was putting something in my bat. I am just using that.”

The joke had come soon after his second century of the season, a breathtaking 36 ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the kind of knock that makes people search for explanations.

And he did not slow down after that.

On April 28 against Punjab Kings, Suryavanshi smashed 43 off just 16 balls and, in the process, became the fastest player ever to reach 400 runs in a single IPL season. He got there in just 167 deliveries.

IPL 2026 so far

Matches: 9
Runs: 400
Average: 44.44
Strike rate: 238.09
Highest score: 103
Fours: 34
Sixes: 37

For someone who is just stepping into the spotlight, Suryavanshi is letting his bat do most of the talking. And if this is the level at 15, the noise around him is only going to get louder.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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