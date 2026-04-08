2 sixes in 3 balls: 15-year-old Sooryavanshi stuns Bumrah in first IPL face-off

Teen’s fearless knock powers Rajasthan as Mumbai fall short
We have seen Jasprit Bumrah terrorising batters. We saw it recently in the World Cup as well. But here is a 15-year-old playing fearless shots against one of the greatest bowlers to grace the game of cricket.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not just face Bumrah, he took him on.
In Rajasthan Royals’ rain-hit game against Mumbai Indians, the teenage left-hander showed no hesitation in his first-ever IPL face-off against arguably the greatest T20 fast bowler of all time. Bumrah’s very first ball to him was sent straight back over his head for a massive six.
There was no slowing down. Sooryavanshi pulled him for another six on the third ball. Two sixes in three balls. Incredible stuff, leaving Bumrah, the MI players and the crowd stunned.
Sooryavanshi looked completely fearless. But it's not a surprising thing if you are following this kid for sometime.
Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, he helped Rajasthan race to 80 for no loss inside just five overs. Jaiswal was equally dominant, smashing an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, while the youngster played a stunning cameo of 39 off just 14 deliveries, hitting five sixes and a four.
This wasn’t a one-off. The 15-year-old has already made a strong start to his second IPL season. He began with a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue and followed it up with a quick 31 off 18 balls against Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals posted a target of 151 in a reduced 11-over contest, thanks to their explosive start.
In reply, Mumbai Indians never really got going. Their top order collapsed early, slipping to 22 for 3, putting them immediately on the back foot. Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford tried to steady things with 25 runs each, but the required rate kept climbing.
Rajasthan’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each, while Jofra Archer set the tone early with the key wicket of Ryan Rickelton.
But the night clearly belonged to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Facing Bumrah for the first time is a challenge. Hitting him for two sixes in an over at 15 is something else entirely.