Another first ball six and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks huge IPL six-hitting record

RR lost but fifteen-year-old sensation powers to 43 sixes in breathtaking 2026 campaign
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just 15, but he is already making six hitting look effortless at the highest level. And honestly, it is becoming absolutely incredible to watch.
The Rajasthan Royals youngster added another historic milestone to his unbelievable IPL 2026 season on Sunday as he became the Indian batter with the most sixes ever in a single IPL season.
Sooryavanshi smashed three sixes during his explosive 21 ball 46 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, taking his tally to 43 maximums for the season and moving past Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of 42 from IPL 2024.
What makes his season even more special is the fearless way he has attacked some of the best bowlers in world cricket. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi have all been launched for six by the teenager almost immediately after he walked in to bat.
Against Delhi Capitals, Ngidi became the latest victim as Sooryavanshi once again started aggressively from ball one.
• Most sixes by an Indian batter in a single IPL season with 43 sixes
• Fastest player to 400 runs in an IPL season in terms of balls faced
• Youngest cricketer ever to complete 100 career T20 sixes
• Smashed a stunning 36 ball century earlier this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad
• A huge percentage of his runs this season have come purely through boundaries
Despite Sooryavanshi’s fireworks, Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side as Delhi Capitals chased down 194 to secure a five wicket victory.
Delhi opted to field first after winning the toss, but Rajasthan looked set for a massive total early in the innings. Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel gave RR another explosive platform while Riyan Parag also kept the momentum going.
At one stage, Rajasthan were cruising at 160/2 after 14 overs and looked on course for a total well beyond 220.
But Mitchell Starc completely changed the game with a superb spell at the death. Rajasthan suddenly lost momentum, wickets kept falling and RR eventually finished with 193/8 after a dramatic collapse in the final overs.
Jurel scored 53 while Parag added 51, but the late slowdown proved costly.
Delhi Capitals then chased the target down in 19.2 overs with KL Rahul scoring 56 and Abishek Porel adding 51 at the top. Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma calmly finished the job in the closing overs to seal an important win for Delhi.
For Rajasthan Royals, the defeat hurts their playoff hopes badly. But even in a losing cause, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again walked away with the headlines.