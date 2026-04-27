Vaibhav Sooryavanshi asked fans for Rs 100 for a photo, then revealed it was a prank

Teenage IPL sensation’s playful airport prank wins hearts online
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not just lighting up IPL 2026 with the bat, he is winning people over off the field as well.
The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener was recently spotted at an airport, where a simple fan interaction turned into a moment that has now gone viral. In a video shared by the franchise, two young fans walk up to him hoping for a quick picture.
Sooryavanshi, without refusing, plays along and tells them he charges Rs 100 for a photo.
The kids take him seriously. One of them walks away to arrange the money, before they return with Rs 200 in hand and say, “Please take a photo of both of us,” hoping he would agree. That is when he drops the act, smiles, and tells them it was just a prank. He then poses for pictures with them, making sure they leave happy.
It is a cute moment. But it shows how he is becoming so popular at such a young age. Many kids will be thinking of emulating his successs.
On the field, things are moving just as fast.
In Rajasthan Royals’ last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi hammered his second IPL hundred, getting there in just 36 balls. It is now the third-fastest century in the league’s history and another reminder of how fearless he has been at the top.
Eight matches into the season, he has already piled up 357 runs at an average of 44.63, striking at 234.87. The numbers stand out, but so does the way he is scoring them. Bowlers have had no room to settle, with 31 fours and 32 sixes already this season.
At 15, most of us were thinking about playing football or cricket after school. Sooryavanshi is out here rewriting IPL history.