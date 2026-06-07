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Why BCCI is sending Sooryavanshi’s parents on India tours after IPL breakout

Family-first approach as BCCI eases record-chasing teen into international cricket

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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BCCI backs 15-year-old IPL sensation with rare family-support move on tours
BCCI backs 15-year-old IPL sensation with rare family-support move on tours
AFP

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, will be joined by his parents on India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England, with the BCCI covering their expenses in the UK. The teen sensation earned his first senior T20I call-up after an extraordinary IPL season for Rajasthan Royals.

Family support part of BCCI plan

“To help the young player adjust to the senior team environment, we will make arrangements for his father to join him in Sri Lanka and, if needed, for both parents on UK and Ireland tours,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS. “We believe it is crucial for him to have family around at this stage.”

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Currently, Sooryavanshi is with the India A squad in Sri Lanka for a tri-nation series, with his father set to join him ahead of the matches.

Stellar IPL season secures international call-up

His selection follows a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, where he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals, including one century and five half-centuries. He also collected the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player award, and Emerging Player honours.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the performances made the decision inevitable. “With what he has done, he has almost forced us to pick him. We have very high expectations from him,” he noted.

On the verge of a historic debut

The left-handed opener is on track to become India’s youngest international cricketer, potentially surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

“Being 15, Vaibhav is moving from the comfort of junior teams to the senior men’s squad. Having his parents nearby will make him feel secure and help him adjust,” Saikia was quoted as saying.

Upcoming tours

  • Ireland T20Is: June 26 & 28 in Belfast

  • England series: Five matches starting July 1

  • Asian Games in Japan: September–October

Grounded personality beyond the field

Separately, Sooryavanshi’s recent comments on his viral “A” hand gesture drew attention online, with the youngster describing it as a personal expression linked to emotion and family connection.

His calm and modest response further reinforced his reputation as a grounded teenager, widely praised for his humility despite rapid rise in professional cricket.

Rising star in India’s talent pipeline

From a breakout IPL season to a fast-tracked international call-up, Sooryavanshi continues to emerge as one of India’s most closely watched young talents, reflecting the strength of the country’s structured development pathway.

With inputs from BCCI / IANS

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