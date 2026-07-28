How much is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi worth? A look into his earnings and lifestyle

At just 15, the young Indian cricketer has already made a mark for himself
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already living a life most teenagers can only dream of. From becoming one of the youngest players to make a mark for the Indian team and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to securing lucrative contracts, collecting performance awards and attracting growing interest from brands, the teenage cricket sensation’s financial rise has been every bit as remarkable as his rapid ascent on the cricket field.
Media reports have estimated Sooryavanshi’s net worth at around Rs70 million, although some estimates suggest his growing popularity and endorsement opportunities could push the figure beyond Rs100 million. While these numbers are not officially confirmed, there is little doubt that the teenager has emerged as one of Indian cricket’s most valuable young prospects.
A major chunk of Sooryavanshi’s wealth comes from his IPL career. The teenager was signed by Rajasthan Royals for around Rs10.1 million per season, following the IPL 2025 mega auction. The deal immediately put him among the most talked-about young investments in the world’s most lucrative cricket league.
His earnings are not limited to his IPL contract. Players also receive match fees for every game they feature in. Sooryavanshi is reportedly paid around Rs750,000 per IPL appearance.
With 22 IPL matches under his belt, his reported match fees alone could amount to approximately Rs165 million, although the exact figure would depend on the number of matches for which he was eligible to receive the fee and the applicable IPL payment structure.
Sooryavanshi is said to own a modern apartment in Mumbai, reportedly valued at around Rs25 million to Rs30 million. The property is believed to provide him with a base in the city, where he spends considerable time because of his cricketing commitments.
At the same time, his roots remain firmly connected to Bihar. His ancestral home in Tajpur, in Samastipur district, has reportedly been valued at approximately Rs4 million to Rs6 million.
Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise has also brought him several high-value rewards.
He is associated with a Tata Curvv EV, reportedly worth around Rs1.7 million, which he received as a performance reward after finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike rate.
He also owns a Mercedes-Benz gifted for his exceptional performance for Rajasthan Royals.
In February 2026, Sooryavanshi received another major financial reward when he was reportedly presented with a Rs5 million cash prize by the Bihar government following his match-winning performance in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final.
Sooryavanshi has already attracted enormous attention because of his performances and his status as one of cricket’s youngest stars. As his profile continues to grow, sponsorships, advertising campaigns and endorsement deals could become an increasingly important source of income. He has been recently seen in a few commercials during the India matches.