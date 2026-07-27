His career has been on expected lines, VVS Laxman lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

15-year-old capped a memorable Zimbabwe series scoring 151 runs across three matches
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again did what he does best – entertain with the bat.
The teenage sensation smashed a brilliant 81 off 49 balls to guide India to a 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I in Harare on Sunday, completing a 3-0 series sweep for the visitors.
Sooryavanshi’s impressive performance capped a memorable series in which he scored 151 runs across three matches and claimed his maiden Player of the Series award.
The 15-year-old’s exploits in Zimbabwe came after a stunning ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he underlined his extraordinary potential by scoring 439 runs to be named Player of the Tournament.
The fearless left-hander has continued to offer glimpses of a bright future with his aggressive strokeplay, confidence and maturity well beyond his years.
Stand-in India head coach VVS Laxman believes the teenager’s development remains firmly on track and is progressing as expected.
“It (his career) has been on expected lines,” Laxman said, according to the ICC website.
“Even last year, when he played for Rajasthan Royals for the first time, the way he handled pressure was impressive. I believe any IPL match is equivalent to an international match. At 14 or 15, when you’re playing in the IPL, either you can be overawed by the occasion or embrace the pressure. I think he chose the second option,” he added.
Laxman said he was not surprised by Sooryavanshi’s impressive series, highlighting the youngster’s talent, attitude and mindset as key factors behind his rapid progress.
The former India batter also backed Sooryavanshi to enjoy a long and successful international career, suggesting he has the potential to rewrite the record books.
“So I’m not surprised by the way this series has gone. He was disappointed not to get a hundred, but we told him it’s not going to be the first or the last opportunity he’ll get. He’s got a long career ahead, and he has the attitude and mindset to improve every day. I’m sure he will progress and break all the records at the international level. He’s got all the potential and ability to do that,” Laxman said.