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15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut

The Bihar youngster's stunning IPL exploits earned him a historic debut against England

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up ahead of the second Twenty20 (T20) international match against England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-east England on July 4, 2026.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up ahead of the second Twenty20 (T20) international match against England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-east England on July 4, 2026.
AFP

Indian cricket has a new youngest international cricketer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation from Bihar, made his India debut in the second T20 International against England in Manchester on Saturday, adding another remarkable chapter to his rapid rise.

At 15 years and 97 days old, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Shafali Verma to become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket.

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The left-handed opener's selection comes after a stunning Indian Premier League season that turned him into one of the country's most talked-about young talents.

IPL heroics paved the way

Playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 matches, including a century and five half-centuries. His fearless batting and clean hitting made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

His extraordinary campaign earned him two major honours. He became the first player in IPL history to win both the Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player awards in the same season.

India chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said the youngster had left the selectors with little choice but to pick him.

"We've seen what he can do. Towards the playoffs, he almost single-handedly carried Rajasthan Royals," Agarkar said while announcing the squad.

He praised Sooryavanshi's ability to perform under pressure and described him as a game-changer with a bright future.

A new chapter begins

For a player who was playing age-group cricket not long ago, wearing the India jersey at 15 is a dream come true.

The expectations will be huge, but so is the excitement around one of Indian cricket's brightest young stars as he begins his international journey.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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