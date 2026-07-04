15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut

At 15 years and 97 days old, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Shafali Verma to become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation from Bihar, made his India debut in the second T20 International against England in Manchester on Saturday, adding another remarkable chapter to his rapid rise.

The left-handed opener's selection comes after a stunning Indian Premier League season that turned him into one of the country's most talked-about young talents.

India chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said the youngster had left the selectors with little choice but to pick him.

His extraordinary campaign earned him two major honours. He became the first player in IPL history to win both the Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player awards in the same season.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 matches, including a century and five half-centuries. His fearless batting and clean hitting made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

The expectations will be huge, but so is the excitement around one of Indian cricket's brightest young stars as he begins his international journey.

"We've seen what he can do. Towards the playoffs, he almost single-handedly carried Rajasthan Royals," Agarkar said while announcing the squad.

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