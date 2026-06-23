GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

‘Dreamed of this moment’: Sooryavanshi dons India jersey

15-year-old batting sensation boards flight for Ireland and England T20s

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives first India jersey, set to become nation’s youngest international
15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives first India jersey, set to become nation’s youngest international

It was only a matter of time.

India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi donned his first senior India jersey on Tuesday and said he had long dreamed of the moment.

Sooryavanshi was named in India's T20 squad for the tours to Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, after sweeping the batting honours in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video of the moment on Tuesday when the blue jersey was delivered to him, calling it "the moment the nation has been waiting for".

"Ever since I first held a bat and walked onto a cricket field to practise, I dreamed of this moment... I cannot explain this feeling in words," an emotional Sooryavanshi said in the BCCI video.

He was shown unpacking the shirt, with his name on the back above the number 03.

Sooryavanshi is in line to become India's youngest international player, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, the batting great who made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since his batting exploits in the IPL, where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run scorer.

He struck one century and five half-centuries during the season to pick up the Orange Cap for the leading run-getter.

He also smashed an incredible 94 off 29 balls for India A in the Tri Nations A Series final win over Sri Lanka A, in the process scoring the fastest half-century in List A cricket off just 11 balls.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team departed on Tuesday from Chennai International Airport for the white-ball series, starting June 26. The men in blue are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs against England.

Prior to their departure, India were dealt a blow when all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to injury. In his place, the national selectors have handed a maiden senior call-up to Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, rewarding the 23-year-old for his impressive performances in domestic cricket and for India A.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

On 21 June, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a half-century off just 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla.

How 15-year-old Sooryavanshi became cricket’s new force

4m read
10-year-old Aashirwad’s blazing century hints at another Sooryavanshi star

Family of prodigies? Vaibhav’s brother stuns with a 100

3m read
Vabihav Sooryavanshi is breaking Sachin's records

Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin's 36-year-old India record

2m read
Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 Second Qualifier match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on May 29, 2026.

Sooryavanshi has passed the test this IPL

4m read