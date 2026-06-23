‘Dreamed of this moment’: Sooryavanshi dons India jersey

Prior to their departure, India were dealt a blow when all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to injury. In his place, the national selectors have handed a maiden senior call-up to Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, rewarding the 23-year-old for his impressive performances in domestic cricket and for India A.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team departed on Tuesday from Chennai International Airport for the white-ball series, starting June 26. The men in blue are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs against England.

He also smashed an incredible 94 off 29 balls for India A in the Tri Nations A Series final win over Sri Lanka A, in the process scoring the fastest half-century in List A cricket off just 11 balls.

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since his batting exploits in the IPL, where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run scorer.

"Ever since I first held a bat and walked onto a cricket field to practise, I dreamed of this moment... I cannot explain this feeling in words," an emotional Sooryavanshi said in the BCCI video.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video of the moment on Tuesday when the blue jersey was delivered to him, calling it "the moment the nation has been waiting for".

Sooryavanshi was named in India's T20 squad for the tours to Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, after sweeping the batting honours in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.