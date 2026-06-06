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India name Sooryavanshi in T20 squad, Suryakumar fired as captain

Shreyas Iyer to lead India in Ireland, England and Asian Games T20 fixtures

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AFP
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India named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.
India named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.
AFP

India named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their T20 squad on Saturday, handing the 15-year-old sensation his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the domestic league.

Selectors also fired Suryakumar Yadav as captain following a poor run of form, just three months after he led the country to World Cup glory at home.

Shreyas Iyer, who last played a T20 for India in December 2023, was named as the new skipper for the upcoming two T20 internationals in Ireland, five matches in England and the Asian Games to be held in September and October in Japan.

Teenager Sooryavanshi seized the limelight with his stellar showings in the Indian Premier League, which ended last week.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he topped the batting charts with 776 runs -- including one hundred, and five half-centuries -- and was named the IPL's most valuable player.

The left-handed opener could cap his stunning rise by becoming India's youngest-ever debutant, beating Sachin Tendulkar who played his first Test at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The change of captaincy was expected after Suryakumar struggled with the bat at the World Cup and in the IPL.

In the World Cup, he scored just 242 runs in nine innings, with his unbeaten 84 against the United States the only significant knock.

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