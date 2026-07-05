Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin and Kohli records on dream India debut

There was another unique record for Sooryavanshi, though this one was less desirable. His dismissal made him the first Indian men's cricketer to be stumped on a T20I debut. Across men's international T20Is, he is the 90th player to be dismissed in that manner on debut. Including women's cricket, he is only the third Indian after Murugesan Kamini in 2008 and Veda Krishnamurthy in 2011.