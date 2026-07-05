Youngster surpasses Tendulkar and Kohli with record-breaking T20I debut cameo
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin and Kohli records on dream India debut
It took Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just 10 balls to give Indian fans a glimpse of what the future could look like.
The 15 year old, who became India's youngest ever international cricketer on Saturday, showed absolutely no fear on his T20I debut against England in Manchester. He announced himself with a stunning scoop for six off Jofra Archer before later clearing the ropes against Josh Tongue, eventually scoring 14 off just 10 deliveries.
The left handed opener's entertaining cameo was eventually brought to an end when he was stumped by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off the bowling of Will Jacks. Despite the early dismissal, Sooryavanshi had already written his name into the record books alongside two of India's greatest batters, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
At just 15 years and 99 days old, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in international cricket, surpassing both Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma. He is also the second youngest men's international debutant among ICC Full Member nations, behind only Pakistan's Hasan Raza.
His fearless approach was evident from the outset as he took on England's pace attack without hesitation. Although the innings was short lived, the teenager managed to hit two towering sixes, something neither Tendulkar nor Kohli achieved on their T20I debuts.
Kohli scored an unbeaten 26 against Zimbabwe in 2010 but cleared the ropes only once, while Tendulkar, who played just a single T20I during his illustrious career, scored 10 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006 without hitting a six.
Only four Indian players have struck more sixes on their T20I debut than Sooryavanshi.
Most sixes for India on T20I debut
Ishan Kishan: 4
Murali Vijay: 3
Rahul Dravid: 3
Tilak Varma: 3
Ashish Nehra: 2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 2
India posted 190 for 7 after Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a brisk 43, while vice captain Tilak Varma chipped in with an unbeaten cameo to give the visitors a competitive total. However, England chased down the target in 19 overs to finish on 191 for 6, with Jacob Bethell producing a match winning 76 to seal the victory.
There was another unique record for Sooryavanshi, though this one was less desirable. His dismissal made him the first Indian men's cricketer to be stumped on a T20I debut. Across men's international T20Is, he is the 90th player to be dismissed in that manner on debut. Including women's cricket, he is only the third Indian after Murugesan Kamini in 2008 and Veda Krishnamurthy in 2011.
It may not have been the fairytale debut many had hoped for, but Sooryavanshi is the future.