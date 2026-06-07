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15-year-old Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin's 36-year-old India record

Sooryavanshi is a special player

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Vabihav Sooryavanshi is breaking Sachin's records
Vabihav Sooryavanshi is breaking Sachin's records
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Sooryvanshi is destined to be a superstar. Isn't it?

Fifteen year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, becoming the youngest player ever selected for the senior men's national team.

At 15 years and 71 days, the Rajasthan Royals star has broken a record that stood for 36 years. The previous mark belonged to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who received his maiden India call up as a teenager in 1989 before going on to become one of the greatest cricketers the sport has ever seen.

Sooryavanshi's selection comes on the back of a dream IPL debut campaign. The Rajasthan Royals opener won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 and has now earned his place in India's senior squad, completing a remarkable rise in one of the most competitive cricket systems in the world.

His fearless batting, record breaking performances and ability to dominate world class bowlers at just 15 have convinced many that Indian cricket may have discovered its next superstar.

The records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already broken

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no stranger to breaking records.

Long before his maiden India call up, the 15 year old had already rewritten several age related milestones in Indian cricket. He became the youngest player to secure an IPL contract and later the youngest cricketer to feature in the tournament.

The youngster also became the youngest Indian to score a List A century and the youngest player to make a List A debut. Those achievements highlighted his ability to perform beyond the shortest format.

In Under 19 Tests, Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest century by an Indian, further underlining why he is regarded as one of the brightest talents in world cricket.

His IPL 2026 campaign took his reputation to another level. Apart from winning the Orange Cap, he also broke Chris Gayle's long standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, finishing the campaign with an astonishing 72 maximums.

Now, another major record could be within touching distance. If Sooryavanshi gets an opportunity during the Ireland or England tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, breaking a Sachin Tendulkar record for the second time.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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