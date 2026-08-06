Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise has earned the ultimate endorsement from Jos Buttler on one of the greatest days of his career.

But rather than focusing solely on his own historic achievement, the wicketkeeper-batter turned the spotlight onto Sooryavanshi, predicting the teenage prodigy will one day surpass his newly established record.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket in an interview after the match, Buttler admitted becoming the highest run-scorer in men's T20 history was a milestone he was immensely proud to achieve.

While acknowledging the record carried special meaning, the England star also accepted that it may not stand forever, before revealing who he believes has the best chance of eventually surpassing it.

"Yeah, it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone, said Buttler.

“Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."

The 15-year-old announced himself to the cricketing world during the 2026 Indian Premier League, where he emerged as one of the tournament's biggest success stories.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed opener played with a fearless approach that belied his age, taking on some of the world's finest bowlers and producing a string of match-winning innings.

His exploits in the IPL quickly forced India's selectors into action. Within weeks of the tournament ending, Sooryavanshi received his first senior international call-up, becoming one of the youngest players ever to represent the country.

The teenager showed the same confidence on the international stage, immediately justifying the hype surrounding him and reinforcing the belief that he is one of cricket's brightest talents.

It is that extraordinary start to his career which has convinced Buttler that Sooryavanshi possesses the ability to one day eclipse even the biggest records in the shortest format.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.