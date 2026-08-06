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Jos Buttler becomes all-time leading run scorer in T20

The Englishman made history in Manchester Super Giants' match in The Hundred

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Jos Buttler makes history becoming T20's all-time leading score runner
Jos Buttler makes history becoming T20's all-time leading score runner

Dubai: Jos Buttler has climbed to the top of men's T20 cricket, with the former England white-ball captain now holding the record for the most runs scored in the format.

Buttler achieved the landmark during Manchester Super Giants' match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, overtaking West Indian big-hitter Kieron Pollard to become the format's all-time leading run scorer.

The milestone caps an impressive resurgence for the 35-year-old, who overcame a lean run earlier in the year to return to his destructive best in recent outings.

Reflecting on his return to top form, Buttler spoke openly about the highs and lows of elite sport. In an interview with Sky Cricket after reaching the milestone, the experienced opener discussed the mental strength needed to overcome a difficult spell with the bat.

"Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post,” said Buttler.

“A few months ago, I was struggling for form and then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have.

You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form, that’s all the things I've been focusing on.

“I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done."

Buttler's landmark sees him move above some of the greatest names the format has ever produced.

The England star now leads the all-time men's T20 run-scoring charts with 14,833 runs, 30 more than former West Indies batter Kieron Pollard, while icons such as Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and David Warner also feature among the leading run scorers.

Buttler admitted he had hoped to break the record in Manchester Super Giants' previous fixture against MI London, with Pollard watching from the opposition dugout as part of the coaching staff.

"Actually, we played against MI London last game, would've been nice to get past Polly while he was there, sat in the dugout," Buttler admitted.

"Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I'm really proud of that."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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