Babar Azam creates T20 history; meet the top six run-getters, including an Irishman

The milestone came during Pakistan’s second T20I against South Africa on October 31, 2025, in Lahore, where Babar needed just nine runs to make history. He finished unbeaten on 11, taking his total to 4234 runs in 123 innings. He had endured a lean spell across formats in recent months, struggling for both runs and consistency. After missing several T20 series, including the Asia Cup, he was recalled to the T20 side after almost a year away for the ongoing South Africa series. Pakistan fans will now hope this milestone marks the start of Babar Azam’s return to form and confidence after a difficult phase.