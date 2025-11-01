Babar Azam creates T20 history; meet the top six run-getters, including an Irishman

From Babar to Rohit to Guptill, meet the top six T20I run-getters featuring an Irish star
Records in cricket are often about moments, but this one defines an era. Babar Azam has now surpassed India’s Rohit Sharma to claim the top spot for the most runs in men’s T20 Internationals.
The milestone came during Pakistan’s second T20I against South Africa on October 31, 2025, in Lahore, where Babar needed just nine runs to make history. He finished unbeaten on 11, taking his total to 4234 runs in 123 innings. He had endured a lean spell across formats in recent months, struggling for both runs and consistency. After missing several T20 series, including the Asia Cup, he was recalled to the T20 side after almost a year away for the ongoing South Africa series. Pakistan fans will now hope this milestone marks the start of Babar Azam’s return to form and confidence after a difficult phase.
With Babar Azam’s latest milestone, here is the list of the top six run-getters in T20 Internationals.
Babar has climbed to the top with 4234 runs in just 123 innings. His average of 39.57 shows the calm precision with which he builds innings while still maintaining a healthy strike rate of 128.77.
Stats:
Runs: 4234*
Innings: 123
Average: 39.57
Strike Rate: 128.77
Hundreds: 3
Fifties: 39
He might not be the most explosive player in the world, but his ability to read conditions and once deliver with remarkable consistency made him Pakistan’s most dependable batter. However, that reliability has faded in recent months, with form and rhythm proving harder to find than before.
Rohit Sharma redefined what power-hitting means in T20 cricket. His calmness at the crease and effortless timing made him one of the most watchable batters in the game’s shortest format. When the ball is there to be hit, he will hit them out of the park with ease.
Stats:
Runs: 4231
Innings: 151
Average: 32.05
Strike Rate: 140.89
Hundreds: 5
Fifties: 32
The only player along with Glen Maxwell to have five T20I centuries, Rohit mastered the art of pacing an innings. Though retired from international T20s, his influence on India’s T20 success remains unmatched. He has played several match winning innings in his blistering career.
Calm under pressure, ruthless when needed. Virat Kohli became synonymous with chasing down targets in all formats of the game. His consistency and mental toughness made him the ultimate modern-day finisher.
Stats:
Runs: 4188
Innings: 117
Average: 48.69
Strike Rate: 137.04
Hundreds: 1
Fifties: 38
Now retired from T20Is, Kohli’s impact goes beyond runs. His discipline, focus, and determination set a standard every young player aspires to match. Look at that batting average, it is simply extraordinary. He is one of the best to have ever graced the cricket pitch.
Buttler embodies England’s new-age cricket: bold, fast, and fearless. His ability to mix power with creativity makes him one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket.
Stats:
Runs: 3869*
Innings: 132
Average: 35.49
Strike Rate: 148.97
Hundreds: 1
Fifties: 24
Still active, Buttler’s aggressive strokeplay and quick thinking have turned games on their head. His influence as captain and opener continues to drive England’s white-ball revolution.
Paul Stirling has carried Ireland’s batting hopes for over a decade. Fearless and determined, he has proven that skill and hard work can bridge the gap between cricket’s elite and emerging nations.
Stats:
Runs: 3710*
Innings: 150
Average: 26.69
Strike Rate: 134.86
Hundreds: 1
Fifties: 23
Stirling continues to be Ireland’s rock at the top, inspiring the next generation with every boundary he strikes.
Before the rise of franchise cricket, Guptill was already redefining power-hitting for New Zealand. His clean striking and calmness at the crease made him one of the most dependable openers of his era.
Stats:
Runs: 3531
Innings: 118
Average: 31.81
Strike Rate: 135.70
Hundreds: 2
Fifties: 20
Now retired, Guptill’s attacking starts laid the foundation for New Zealand’s fearless T20 identity.
