Trump says US 'will run' Venezuela until 'safe' transition

Says US ready for a second strike if needed
President Donald Trump said Saturday the United States will "run" Venezuela until a political transition can occur, after the US military operation to remove Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro from the country.
"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told a press conference, adding that US forces were ready to conduct a second, "much bigger" wave of strikes if necessary.
