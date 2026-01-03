Trump posts photo of handcuffed, blindfolded Maduro

The Venezuelan leader had on what appeared to be noise-canceling ear muffs
President Donald Trump posted a photo Saturday of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in custody on a US naval ship and wearing both a blindfold and handcuffs.
"Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, along with a picture showing Maduro hours after he was snatched by US forces.
The Venezuelan leader had on what appeared to be noise-canceling ear muffs and grey Nike-branded sweatpants and jacket.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox