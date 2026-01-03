GOLD/FOREX
Trump posts photo of handcuffed, blindfolded Maduro on US Naval Ship

The Venezuelan leader had on what appeared to be noise-canceling ear muffs

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Trump posts photo of handcuffed, blindfolded Maduro
TruthSocial

President Donald Trump posted a photo Saturday of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in custody on a US naval ship and wearing both a blindfold and handcuffs.

"Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, along with a picture showing Maduro hours after he was snatched by US forces.

The Venezuelan leader had on what appeared to be noise-canceling ear muffs and grey Nike-branded sweatpants and jacket.

