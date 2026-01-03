If Trump’s claim is confirmed, it would mark one of the most dramatic US actions against a foreign head of state in decades, immediately raising questions about legality, regional fallout and the risk of escalation.

Reports from Caracas described loud blasts, aircraft overhead, smoke near military facilities and power outages , while Venezuela’s government denounced the operation as “military aggression,” declared a national emergency and called for nationwide mobilisation.

Dubai: The confrontation between the United States and Venezuela has exploded into a major international crisis after US President Donald Trump announced a “large-scale strike” on Venezuelan targets and claimed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.

Even as US and Venezuelan statements fly, many core details remain unclear — including Maduro’s precise location and the full scope of military damage — making it essential to separate confirmed facts from claims.

In the early hours of Saturday, explosions were reported in and around Caracas and other areas. Venezuela’s government said attacks hit multiple locations including the capital and surrounding states, and it declared a state of emergency while urging citizens and political forces to mobilise.

The legality and fallout are still hotly disputed

The US says it struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro

The Associated Press reported US strikes on targets in Caracas and that US officials said Maduro was captured and removed, but also noted that details such as his exact whereabouts were not publicly confirmed in the initial aftermath.

Trump then posted that the US had carried out a “large scale strike” and that Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of Venezuela, describing it as an operation done “in conjunction with US law enforcement.”

A lesser-known but significant backdrop to the crisis is Venezuela’s oil relationship with Iran, which has drawn increasing US scrutiny. Over the past few years, Iran has helped Venezuela keep its energy sector afloat by supplying fuel, refining support and oil shipments, as both countries faced heavy US sanctions.

So why does Iran matter here?

Regional security narrative The Trump administration’s line is that Venezuela is not only a domestic dictatorship problem but a regional security threat — tied to criminal networks, migration pressures and instability affecting neighbouring states.

Sanctions and oil pressure Venezuela’s oil wealth makes it strategically important. Washington has used sanctions and restrictions aimed at limiting state revenue, while Caracas has repeatedly accused the US of pursuing an “oil grab.” Reuters reported that accusation featured again in the latest exchange.

Long-running political and legitimacy conflict US–Venezuela relations have been hostile for years, especially after Washington refused to recognise Maduro’s legitimacy at various points and supported opposition figures. That broader legitimacy fight sits underneath Saturday’s military escalation — a dispute over who has the right to govern Venezuela.

Drug trafficking and 'narco-terrorism' allegations US authorities have long accused elements of Venezuela’s leadership and allied networks of facilitating cocaine trafficking routes that feed US markets. This is central to the way Trump’s camp frames the operation — not as a “war,” but as a security-and-law-enforcement mission.

There are four big drivers behind Washington’s involvement:

Why is the US involved in Venezuela?

This cooperation created a network of oil movements that Washington says was designed to evade sanctions, using tankers that obscured their origin, changed flags or operated through intermediary routes.

In late 2025, that oil trail moved into sharper focus after the US pursued and seized tankers in the Caribbean that officials said were linked to Venezuelan and Iranian oil trade.

One high-profile pursuit involved a vessel accused of carrying sanction-hit oil that allegedly tried to disguise its identity while evading US forces. Venezuela condemned the actions as “piracy,” while Washington argued the oil trade was funding illicit networks and regional instability. The tanker episode marked a turning point, signalling that oil enforcement — not just diplomacy — had become central to U.S. pressure on Caracas.

What does Venezuela say?

Venezuela’s government rejects the US justification and describes the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law. In its official messaging, Caracas has portrayed the events as an “imperialist attack,” called citizens to the streets, and urged “mobilisation plans” across society and politics.

This matters because Venezuela’s response will shape whether the crisis stays politically contained or shifts toward broader military retaliation, internal unrest or a prolonged conflict dynamic.

What do we know (and not know) about 'Maduro’s capture'?

What’s confirmed publicly: Trump publicly claimed Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out, and multiple major outlets reported that US strikes took place and that Caracas experienced blasts and disruptions.

What is still unclear: In the early reporting window, key operational details are missing or contested — including:

Where Maduro is being held

Whether Venezuelan officials confirm his physical custody

The casualty count and the full extent of damage

Whether any formal legal process (charges, extradition theory, custody basis) has been publicly documented

Is this 'legal' under international law?

This is where the story becomes globally explosive.

Under the UN Charter, the use of force against another state is generally prohibited except in narrow cases — most notably self-defence or when authorised by the UN Security Council.

The US argument appears to lean on a blend of self-defence and a law-enforcement/security framing tied to narcotics and alleged transnational criminal activity. Critics argue that criminal allegations do not automatically justify cross-border military strikes or seizing a sitting head of state on foreign soil.

Even in US domestic politics, legal questions surfaced quickly: AP reported lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of congressional authorisation for major military action.

Bottom line: There is no instant global consensus here. Expect emergency diplomacy at the UN and sharp divides between US allies and governments that view this as aggression.

Has the US done anything like this before?

In Venezuela, US pressure historically leaned on sanctions, diplomacy and covert-style political support — not an overt strike aimed at physically removing the head of state.

But in the wider region, the closest historical parallel is Panama (1989), where the US invaded and captured Manuel Noriega, citing drug trafficking and security threats. The difference is that Venezuela is larger, geopolitically more entangled, and today’s information ecosystem makes legitimacy battles immediate and global.

What happens next?

Three near-term pathways matter most:

Internal Venezuelan power struggle

If Maduro is indeed removed, the question becomes: Who controls the armed forces, security services and institutions? Power vacuums can trigger fragmentation, coups, or competing claims to authority.

International recognition fight

Even if the US declares a “success,” other governments may refuse to recognise any US-backed transition, pushing Venezuela into diplomatic isolation and prolonged instability.