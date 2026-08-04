GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as new batting coach

Smith will work with the national team across both Test and limited-overs formats

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of their upcoming Test tour of England. Photo credit: SA Cricket/X
Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of their upcoming Test tour of England. Photo credit: SA Cricket/X

Former South Africa first-class cricketer and experienced batting coach Michael Smith has been appointed as the Pakistan men’s team’s new batting coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

Smith has signed a two-year contract and will work with Pakistan across both Test and limited-overs formats. He is set to begin his tenure ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which starts on August 19.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a decade-long playing career in South African domestic cricket between 2003 and 2013, featuring in 89 first-class matches, 72 List A games and 16 T20s. However, he has built his reputation as a specialist batting coach through extensive work in domestic and franchise cricket.

Smith is no stranger to Pakistan cricket, having served on the coaching staff of Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and, most recently, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His international coaching experience also includes stints as batting coach with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania, while he has worked as a coaching consultant for South Africa’s KZN Inland and Eastern Province.

A highly regarded Level 4-certified batting coach, Smith is known for helping players refine their techniques, improve shot selection and adapt to different match situations. His familiarity with Pakistan’s domestic setup and several of the country’s leading players is understood to have been a key factor in his appointment.

The PCB’s decision comes in response to Pakistan’s inconsistent batting performances across formats in recent months. The team has repeatedly suffered batting collapses despite promising starts, prompting the board to strengthen its coaching staff with a specialist dedicated to improving the batting unit.

Pakistan are currently touring the West Indies for a Test series and sit ninth in the ICC World Test Championship standings as they look to rebuild ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ben Stokes (L) and Joe Root

Root back as England Test captain, Fleming named coach

2m read
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming to take over as new England coach

1m read
West Indies players celebrate their 90-run victory over Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 28, 2026.

West Indies defeat Pakistan to lead Test series 1-0

2m read
Indias coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session.

Will Rahul Dravid take over as England coach?

2m read