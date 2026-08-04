Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as new batting coach

Smith will work with the national team across both Test and limited-overs formats
Former South Africa first-class cricketer and experienced batting coach Michael Smith has been appointed as the Pakistan men’s team’s new batting coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.
Smith has signed a two-year contract and will work with Pakistan across both Test and limited-overs formats. He is set to begin his tenure ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which starts on August 19.
The 46-year-old enjoyed a decade-long playing career in South African domestic cricket between 2003 and 2013, featuring in 89 first-class matches, 72 List A games and 16 T20s. However, he has built his reputation as a specialist batting coach through extensive work in domestic and franchise cricket.
Smith is no stranger to Pakistan cricket, having served on the coaching staff of Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and, most recently, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His international coaching experience also includes stints as batting coach with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania, while he has worked as a coaching consultant for South Africa’s KZN Inland and Eastern Province.
A highly regarded Level 4-certified batting coach, Smith is known for helping players refine their techniques, improve shot selection and adapt to different match situations. His familiarity with Pakistan’s domestic setup and several of the country’s leading players is understood to have been a key factor in his appointment.
The PCB’s decision comes in response to Pakistan’s inconsistent batting performances across formats in recent months. The team has repeatedly suffered batting collapses despite promising starts, prompting the board to strengthen its coaching staff with a specialist dedicated to improving the batting unit.
Pakistan are currently touring the West Indies for a Test series and sit ninth in the ICC World Test Championship standings as they look to rebuild ahead of a demanding international schedule.